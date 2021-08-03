Stock Market Forecast Based on AI: Returns up to 18.93% in 7 Days

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Month (7/4/21 – 8/4/21) During the 1 Month forecasted period several picks in the Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package saw significant returns. The algorithm had correctly predicted 6 out of 10 returns. The greatest return came from SGOC at 206.51%. The suggested trades for CLDX and BLD also had notable 1 Month yields of 32.47% and 9.09%, respectively. With these notable trade returns, the package itself registered an average return of 19.11% compared to the S&P 500’s return of 1.16% for the same period.