Stock Market Forecast Based on AI: Returns up to 18.93% in 7 Days
PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 7 Days (7/25/21 – 8/2/21) Several predictions in this 7 Days forecast saw significant returns. The algorithm had correctly predicted 8 out of 10 stock movements. SPRT was the highest-earning trade with a return of 18.93% in 7 Days. MARA and FLOW followed with returns of 14.57% and 7.78% for the 7 Days period. With these notable trade returns, the package itself registered an average return of 5.53% compared to the S&P 500’s return of -0.56% for the same period.iknowfirst.com
