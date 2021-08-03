Pears, four cats and fake eyebrows: The filming secrets of The Princess Diaries

It’s been two decades since the first Princess Diaries movie came out and honestly no teen girl movie will ever compare. The movie was Anne Hathaway’s film debut and was directed by Garry Marshall, inspired by the novel series of the same name by Meg Cabot. It showcased the beauty of San Francisco, made us route for two old people to fall in love and had a load of Pretty Woman references which went straight over our heads when we watched it.