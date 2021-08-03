Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pears, four cats and fake eyebrows: The filming secrets of The Princess Diaries

By Lydia Venn
The Tab
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been two decades since the first Princess Diaries movie came out and honestly no teen girl movie will ever compare. The movie was Anne Hathaway’s film debut and was directed by Garry Marshall, inspired by the novel series of the same name by Meg Cabot. It showcased the beauty of San Francisco, made us route for two old people to fall in love and had a load of Pretty Woman references which went straight over our heads when we watched it.

thetab.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Schwartzman
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Garry Marshall
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Meg Cabot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Princess Diaries#Cat#The Cats#Pretty Woman#Genovian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
MoviesHello Magazine

Matt Damon left in tears at Cannes premiere for heartwarming reason

Matt Damon was caught on camera in tears on Thursday amid a standing ovation for his new film Stillwater. The actor was at the premiere for the drama which was hosted by the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. As the cameras focused on Matt, he was seen with tears in his eyes although he managed to keep his composure as the audiences continued to clap and cheer.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

17 Delightful Old Pictures of Goldie Hawn, Just Because

Goldie Hawn has never taken herself too seriously. Combining blonde bombshell looks with comedy chops, she’s always embodied fun. And unlike some fellow actors of her generation, her star has never waned. Rising to fame on the NBC comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In in the latter half of the ’60s, she quickly became a household name. By 1969, she had scooped an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her stellar performance in Cactus Flower.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

'The Birds' star Veronica Cartwright recalls giving Beaver Cleaver his first kiss, meeting Alfred Hitchcock

Veronica Cartwright has survived giving Beaver Cleaver his first kiss and impressing Alfred Hitchcock. The former child star and older sister of "Sound of Music" actress Angela Cartwright has led a decades-long career in both film and television. At age 9, she appeared in 1958’s "In Love and War," where she played Robert Wagner’s sister. The actress was also a semi-regular on the CBS series "Leave It to Beaver" as Violet Rutherford, famed for giving Jerry Mathers’ iconic character his first on-screen smooch. At age 15, she won an Emmy for Best Actress in the TV film "Tell Me Not in Mournful Numbers."
Moviestoofab.com

These Actors Left Big Hollywood Movies Right In The Middle of Working On Them

"I just showed up on set, and I had gotten it wrong." Releasing a major motion picture takes a lot of hard work but even when the cast and crew devote all of their time and effort to their role, things don't always go as planned. From the moment the script is finished to the day the film finally hits theaters, there’s undoubtedly a few bumps in the road. And along the way, some of the film’s actors realize the project just isn’t for them.
CelebritiesIn Style

Blake Lively Had a "Huge Crush" on Leonardo DiCaprio Before They Dated

Who: Oscar-winning actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio, 46, and People's Choice Award-winning actress Blake Lively, 33. How They Met: DiCaprio and Lively's paths first crossed (publicly, at least) in November 2010, when both parties were present at an 8-person dinner in N.Y.C. Lively was being considered for the role of Daisy Buchanan in Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby (opposite DiCaprio's Jay Gatsby), so the outing was quickly classified as business.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Anne Hathaway Marks 20 Year Anniversary Of ‘The Princess Diaries’: ‘Miracles Happen’

Anne Hathaway took to Instagram on July 29 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her iconic breakout film, ‘The Princess Diaries.’. The Princess Diaries made its debut 20 years ago as of July 29, and Anne Hathaway, 38, shared a perfect post to celebrate the iconic film. “Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs ,” Anne captioned the post. Anne took to Instagram to share screenshots from the film, including some behind-the-scenes photos of the film that launched her career.
MoviesVogue

Nicole Kidman Is A Sinister Wellness Guru In The Trailer For ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

If you’re feeling bitter about missing out on a holiday this year, the trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers might just convince you it’s better to stay home after all. Based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, the Amazon Prime drama takes place at a “boutique health-and-wellness resort” in rural Australia, where nine stressed out city dwellers have come for some much-needed R&R with a side of personal transformation.
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

John Travolta honours his late wife's last film

Washington [US], July 26 (ANI): Hollywood movie 'Off the Rails', which marks the final film performance of the late Kelly Preston, premiered in the UK and Ireland this past weekend. Her husband, John Travolta fondly remembered her and paid his respects. According to Entertainment Weekly, Travolta honoured the movie and...
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

Reese Witherspoon casts her leading man in Netflix romcom Your Place or Mine

It's been a while since we enjoyed a Reese Witherspoon romcom, so we can't wait for her latest feel-good Netflix movie, Your Place or Mine. The Hollywood actress will star opposite her leading man Ashton Kutcher in the romantic comedy, which follows two best friends who live on opposite coasts swap homes for a week and see their whole lives change.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Shut! Up! The Princess Diaries Just Celebrated Its 20th Anniversary, And Fans Are Asking Anne Hathaway Where The Next Sequel Is At

20 years ago, Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi was crowned princess of Genovia in The Princess Diaries, and the Anne Hathaway character has since become the reigning heir of a generation. Today is the monumental anniversary of the Disney film, and between celebrations of family comedy, fans of the movie are reminded that Princess Diaries 3 was once on the table.
Holland, MIHerald-Palladium

Film series offers four popular summer movies

HOLLAND — The Hope College Knickerbocker Theatre film series returns after over a one-year absence with a summer “One Night Only” series, featuring four films every Monday from July 26 to Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The series will feature “Gidget,” “American Graffiti,” “Dirty Dancing” and “The Sandlot.”. The series...

Comments / 0

Community Policy