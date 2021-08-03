Who is Sasha Attwood? Jack Grealish’s MUA and YouTuber girlfriend from Birmingham

Recent Love Island dumpee Shannon Singhh is out of the villa and back on Twitter, directing some major shade at the show and people are loving it. Shannon Singhh probably has the right to feel a little mugged off after being dumped from the Love Island villa after just 48 hours on the show. Following a dramatic recoupling during the third episode of the series, viewers were given a major twist when Chloe Burrows chose to recouple with Aaron Francis, meaning Scottish model Shannon was sent home from the villa after just two days. She probably hadn't even unpacked.