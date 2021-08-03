Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Who is Sasha Attwood? Jack Grealish’s MUA and YouTuber girlfriend from Birmingham

By Georgia Mooney
The Tab
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all watched the controversy unravel towards the end of the Euros. We learnt England is full of sore losers who can be very nasty online. Whilst the entire nation fell in love with Jack Grealish and his good looks, his girlfriend Sasha Attwood was receiving hundreds of death threats a day for simply being his partner. She has since released a YouTube video onto her channel claiming she received “200 death threats a day” whilst Jack was playing in the Euros. But who actually is Sasha Attwood? What is she famous for beyond being a WAG??

thetab.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
David Dobrik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mua#Birmingham#Mua#Boutique#Soilhull#Sancarlo Fumo#Sashaattwood#Jackgrealish#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Jack Grealish to star in Coronation Street?

Jack Grealish is reportedly set to join 'Coronation Street' after bosses heard that he was a huge fan of the ITV soap. Jack Grealish is reportedly being lined up for a cameo appearance in 'Coronation Street'. The ITV soap bosses are desperate to secure the 25-year-old England midfielder - who...
ApparelSB Nation

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish T-shirt Now On Sale

Unless you have been living on another planet, it won’t have escaped your attention that England midfielder Jack Grealish completed his much anticipated move to Manchester City from Aston Villa. The deal is the first £100m transfer to a British club and Grealish becomes the first Englishman to command such...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Jack Grealish’s future set to be decided? Transfer news, rumours and gossip

Jack Grealish gives young fan his boots after Euro 2020 final. A decision on Jack Grealish‘s playing future will reportedly be made next week. The Mail reports Manchester City will offer £75million for the England midfielder, but the paper adds Aston Villa are holding out for a British record £100m for their captain. The Mirror, meanwhile, says the 25-year-old is due back from holidays in coming days and will decide next week where he will play in the new season.
Premier League90min.com

Manchester City lodge £100m bid for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish

Manchester City's summer long pursuit of Jack Grealish appears to have intensified amid reports that a £100m offer has been tabled for the Aston Villa captain. Pep Guardiola is a known admirer of Grealish and has pinpointed the England international and Tottenham's Harry Kane as his main transfer targets this summer.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Decision imminent on Jack Grealish’s future

A decision on Jack Grealish‘s playing future will reportedly be made next week. The Mail reports Manchester City will offer £75million for the England midfielder, but the paper adds Aston Villa are holding out for a British record £100m for their captain. The Mirror, meanwhile, says the 25-year-old is due back from holidays in coming days and will decide next week where he will play in the new season.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

The Grealish Papers: Never mind Jack, here’s Aston Villa

As Jack Grealish’s exit from Aston Villa after nineteen years at the club was announced on Thursday, we will be publishing a number of articles from different perspectives as we look at the transfer and its implications on the club moving forward, which we’re playfully calling “The Grealish Papers”. Before...
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Shannon Singhh was just mega shady about Love Island

Recent Love Island dumpee Shannon Singhh is out of the villa and back on Twitter, directing some major shade at the show and people are loving it. Shannon Singhh probably has the right to feel a little mugged off after being dumped from the Love Island villa after just 48 hours on the show. Following a dramatic recoupling during the third episode of the series, viewers were given a major twist when Chloe Burrows chose to recouple with Aaron Francis, meaning Scottish model Shannon was sent home from the villa after just two days. She probably hadn't even unpacked.
TV SeriesGrazia

This Is The Most Complained About Love Island Moment Of All Time

You can guarantee that every year there are complaints about some of the things which happen on Love Island. Think Dani Dyer crying over Jack Fincham in Casa Amor, Joe Garratt's behaviour towards Lucie Donlan and Maura Higgins trying to kiss Tommy Fury. But this year has become the most complained about of all time, according to The Sun, even though we still have weeks left.

Comments / 1

Community Policy