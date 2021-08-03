Which retirement plan is right for your business? [Paid Press Release]

If you’re a business owner, you’ve got a lot on your mind – cash flow, competition, marketing, and so on. However, you may also want to think about tomorrow – if you don’t already have one, you might want to consider establishing a retirement plan. Beyond helping you and your employees build assets, a retirement plan is a good way to attract those employees in the first place – and to keep them. Several states now require business owners without their own plans to offer one and charge significant fines to those who refuse to comply. Some other states are considering requiring such plans. If your state offers one now, or will in the future, look at all the plan’s features – contribution limits, potential tax credits, overall cost, and number and type of investment options – to determine if this plan makes sense for your needs, or if you’d be better off with one of your own choosing, such as the following: