Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Which retirement plan is right for your business? [Paid Press Release]

By Steve Goodhue of Edward Jones
lebtown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a business owner, you’ve got a lot on your mind – cash flow, competition, marketing, and so on. However, you may also want to think about tomorrow – if you don’t already have one, you might want to consider establishing a retirement plan. Beyond helping you and your employees build assets, a retirement plan is a good way to attract those employees in the first place – and to keep them. Several states now require business owners without their own plans to offer one and charge significant fines to those who refuse to comply. Some other states are considering requiring such plans. If your state offers one now, or will in the future, look at all the plan’s features – contribution limits, potential tax credits, overall cost, and number and type of investment options – to determine if this plan makes sense for your needs, or if you’d be better off with one of your own choosing, such as the following:

lebtown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#California Insurance##Edward D Jones Co#L P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Personal FinanceDearborn Press & Guide

Is it time to move money from old retirement plans?

Over the course of their lifetime, the average American changes jobs 12 times and works for five to seven different employers. If this rings true for you, you may be among the millions of people who have started 401(k) or 403(b) plans with multiple companies over the years. If you...
Personal FinancePosted by
Vail Daily

Financial Focus: Are trust services right for you?

If you’re extremely busy with your career and family and you’ve accumulated a fair amount of assets, you might be concerned about a variety of issues related to financial management and legacy planning. Specifically, you might think you don’t have the time or expertise to deal with these matters effectively. If this is the case, you might want to consider using a trust company.
Small BusinessInc.com

Why It Might Be Hard for Boomer Business Owners to Retire

As the baby boomer generation approaches retirement age, baby boomer business owners are struggling to determine if they can afford to retire. Small businesses employ 47.1% of private sector employees, or approximately 60.6 million employees, according to the Small Business Association. With boomers owning 60% of small businesses and limited retirement options, the nation sits on a precipice of economic crisis. So, why can't baby boomer business owners retire, what problems will that cause, and what can be done to fix it?
Personal Financegilroylife.com

Your Retirement . . . with Brian & Bob: Learn to maximize your pension by understanding all the options available

A substantial number of our clients found choosing the life only option coupled with a pension maximization plan most beneficial. Planning for retirement can be exhausting. There are many uncertainties, various options, and less certainty in knowing whether you will have enough to live on. Taxes, medical expenses, inflation, and other changes in our laws can make the matter complicated.
Economydigitalconnectmag.com

Planning to Sell Your Business? Here’s How to Find the Right Business Broker to Help You

Have you found your next entrepreneurial idea? Do you want to move on to a new venture? Is your business profitable?. If your answer to one of these questions is a yes, you are ready to let go of your current business and move on to greener pastures. However, since you have built your business from the ground up with at least a decade of toiling, you would want it to go to a capable buyer.
Personal Financemiltontimes.com

Review your IRA, 401(k) beneficiaries

If you’ve had an IRA and a 401(k) for many years, you may occasionally ask yourself some questions: “Am I contributing enough?” “Am I still funding these accounts with the right mix of investments for my goals and risk tolerance?” But here’s one inquiry you might be overlooking: “Have I used the correct beneficiary designations?” And the answer you get is important.
Economyfa-mag.com

IAA Guidebook Shows RIA Firms How To Diversify Staffs

The financial services industry is struggling to diversify its ranks, and the registered investment advisor industry is no exception. Just 16% of financial advisors in RIA channels are women, 3.8% are Hispanic or Latino, 2.6% are Black and 2.1% are Asian, according to a study by the Investment Adviser Association and Cerulli Associates.
Small BusinessPost-Bulletin

Plan for your slow season in business

When is the "slow season" for your business, and how do you plan for it?. The answer really depends on what kind of business you have, but the key take-away is plan for it and use it to your advantage. Brett Farmiloe, founder & CEO of Markitors, a digital marketing...
Economyazbigmedia.com

Here’s how gig work provides an outlet and income for retirees

For many, retirement is the ultimate goal after decades of work, however, a portion of retirees “reverse” retirement and rejoin the workforce. According to a Federal Reserve Board study, one-third of retirees return to work on either a full or part-time basis. Is retirement not all that it’s cracked up to be or are seniors in need of additional income?
Businessaccountingtoday.com

FASB to allow private companies a practical way to account for share-based awards

The Financial Accounting Standards Board has endorsed a recommendation from its Private Company Council to allow a practical expedient for a private company to determine the current price input of equity-classified share-based awards issued to both employees and nonemployees. During a meeting Wednesday, the board agreed to issue an accounting...
Personal Financeaccountingtoday.com

Align finance with tax to navigate the changing business world

Over the past year, businesses have made dramatic shifts to navigate the changing economic environment and overcome the challenges of the pandemic: moving employees to remote work overnight (and allowing them to stay that way long-term), shifting business models, and adjusting supply chains to keep up with demand. Each of these changes has major tax implications.
Small BusinessPosted by
Kiplinger

I Sold My Business … Now What?

America is full of innovators, disrupters and entrepreneurs. The opportunity to start a business has never been greater, and according to the Small Business Administration (SBA), 44% of economic activity is from small business. In fact, much of the wealth we see in the wealth management industry is created from the eventual exit (via sale or IPO) of these businesses. For the average person the sale or IPO of a business may seem like a dream come true, but it does not come without its share of changes and considerations.
Personal Financemorganhilllife.com

Your Retirement … with Marisa Otto: Is a Roth IRA better for younger workers than other retirement vehicles?

“The more you know about the two IRAs, the more confident you’ll be when choosing one.”. If you’re in the early stages of your career, you’re probably not thinking much about retirement. Nonetheless, it’s never too soon to start preparing for it, as time may be your most valuable asset. So, you may want to consider retirement savings vehicles, one of which is an IRA. Depending on your income, you might have the choice between a traditional IRA and a Roth IRA. Which is better for you?
Economyplanadviser.com

Including Long-Term Care Planning in Retirement Planning

Advisers can help clients create a more holistic plan for retirement by becoming familiar with and including strategies to pay for long-term care. Financial professionals are well-positioned to help individuals prepare for long-term care (LTC) expenses in retirement, HealthView Services says in a white paper, calling it a “decisive step to a truly holistic financial plan and secure retirement.”
Small Businessaithority.com

BlueVine Introduces Insurance Offering To Serve The Holistic Needs Of Small Business Owners

BlueVine partners with leading small business insurtech NEXT Insurance to provide customers with seamless access to customized, digital insurance policies. BlueVine, the leading provider of innovative financial services for small businesses, announced a partnership with NEXT Insurance, the top digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, to provide BlueVine customers with convenient access to customized, affordable insurance policies. Available now, BlueVine Business Checking customers can learn more about a special offer on NEXT policies right from their BlueVine account dashboard and receive an insurance quote in ten minutes or less.
Economywmleader.com

Should You Accept an Early Retirement Offer?

Companies seeking to reduce or reshape their staff frequently offer employees a package of incentives to encourage them to leave their jobs voluntarily, often before their customary retirement date. If you find yourself in this position, you’ll have to weigh a number of factors before deciding whether or not accepting an early retirement package is the right move.

Comments / 0

Community Policy