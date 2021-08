SNDL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $0.80, moving -1.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.84% in that time.