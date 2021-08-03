Cancel
Cape Canaveral, FL

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is back: How to watch Tuesday’s launch

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.) — After a very public flop in 2019, Boeing’s chance at redemption for its Starliner spacecraft is finally here. The second test flight for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is scheduled to launch from the Florida coast on Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. ET, after a launch attempt last week was scrubbed due to an unplanned thruster-firing incident on the International Space Station. The first Starliner launch in December 2019 famously did not go as planned, and the spacecraft never reached the ISS.

