Another day, another new leak surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This time, we’ve gotten new images of the upcoming foldable device in its Phantom Black colourway. Coming from the German website WinFuture, the new batch of leaks show the Galaxy Z Fold 3 both folded and unfolded. It pretty much lines up with everything we’ve seen already based on previous leaked renders of the device. On the cover of the smartphone, you can see the three cameras plus the selfie camera on the secondary display, while you can try to spot the 4MP under-display camera on the 7.6-inch main display too.