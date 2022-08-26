You Can Swim With Stingrays In Texas For Just $20 & It's Such A Magical Experience

There's a unique opportunity in Texas where you can meet stingrays up close and personal — we're talking in the same pool as them kind of close.

The Aquatica San Antonio waterpark allows you and your friends to actually swim with the wonderous sea creatures for the most exclusive encounter you can't experience in many other places.

The cownose stingrays that call the theme park home are known to wade right along attendees and even splashing water at them. Don't worry, though, you won't be left to your own devices, as there will be employees in the water to guide you and ensure your and the animals' safety.

While it is permitted by the waterpark, Narcity does not encourage visitors to touch the wild animals.

However, if actually getting in the water is too close for comfort, you can stand outside of the KeRe Reef, learn about the beings, and pet and feed them for just $10.

The park also offers a Stingray falls raft ride that takes you through a see-through glass grotto offering the most stunning views of the rays and other types of fish. You can only witness this stunning blue water experience if you've purchased tickets for the actual waterpark and not just the animal interactions.

For those family members or friends in the group who want nothing want to do with the animals, there's a whole park with eight other slides to explore.

You won't need to buy a day park pass to take part in the Stingray encounter or tour. The specific tickets for the experiences can be purchased online where you'll be prompted to choose a date and time.

Aquatica San Antonio

Price: $20 for the encounter; $10 for the tour

Address: 10500 SeaWorld Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251

Why You Need To Go: You can swim in a pool with gentle stingrays, and feed them a snack too!

This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 23, 2019.

