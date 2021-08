Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $44.5 billion in June 2021, up by 29.2% from the June 2020 total of $34.5 billion, according to SIA. Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $44.5 billion in June 2021, an increase of 29.2% from the June 2020 total of $34.5 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). Sales in June were 2.1% more than the May 2021 total of $43.6 billion. Sales during the second quarter of 2021 were $133.6 billion, an increase of 29.2% over the second quarter of 2020 and 8.3% more than the first quarter of 2021.