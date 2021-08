An ordinance describing where snow from sidewalks can be placed within the City of Sheridan was approved by the Sheridan City Council on third and final reading at their meeting this week. The ordinance as written, states that citizens must place snow and ice from the sidewalks into their yards or boulevard areas when possible, instead of moving the snow into the street. Areas in the Downtown District where the buildings are constructed to the right-of-way, will be allowed to place the snow from the sidewalks into the roadway. In areas where a physical barrier prevents the snow from being placed in the adjacent yard, the snow from the sidewalk may be placed in the right-of-way.