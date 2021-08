What is it that makes summer so magical? Is it the sunshine, the birdsong, or the allure of concerts in the park? If you live in Northeast Ohio, all of those features make the season magical. There’s one incredible concert park near Cleveland that wraps up the best parts of summer and serves them up in one incredible venue. Grab your personal calendar, because as soon as you discover what performances are upcoming at this park, you’ll be itching to attend a few.