Flowers: Dahlia turning to the sun

By DKH
shorelineareanews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my dahlias smiling Sunday evening as I turned from the smoky sound. Once again sending thanks to Dr. John (John Hibbs, aka Dr. Dahlia) for highlighting Dahlias in Shoreline and for his amazing support for the Shoreline Senior Center. --Jan Hansen.

#Flowers#Dr John#Smoky
