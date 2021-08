There are few things more all-American than sipping on a tall, cool Coca-Cola. The iconic soda pop brand has been gracing refrigerators and grocery store shelves for 135 years and has hardly faltered in popularity. Arguably one of the most successful and famous brands of all time, Coca-Cola is well-loved all over the world by consumers of every socioeconomic status and generation. The sweet, brown, effervescent beverage achieved legendary status early on, winning the hearts of millions, appearing in all types of marketing media, and even causing some controversies here and there.