The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the Purdue Boilermakers. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) breakdown the Boilermakers last season and key in on their current roster and what we should expect from them this season. Is Jeff Brohm on the hot seat in West Lafayette? Why does Purdue schedule so tough out of conference? Will the Boilermakers offensive line be improved? Does Purdue have one of the best wideout rooms in America? Could the Boilermakers be a sleeper in the Big Ten West? We talk it all on this special Purdue Boilermakers edition of The College Football Experience.