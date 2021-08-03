Cancel
Stanford Cardinals Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 772)

By The College Football Experience
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the Stanford Cardinals. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and Patty C (@PattyC831) recap the Cardinals season last year and touches base on their current roster and what we should expect from Stanford football this year? Will David Shaw continue to be a player in the Pac 12 this year? Will Jack West or Tanner McKee be the starter under center when Stanford takes on Kansas State? Will playing the 12 power 5 programs take a toll on the Cardinals? Can the Stanford run defense improve? We talk it all on this special Stanford Cardinals edition of The College Football Experience.

