Illinois State

Airline Passenger Shares Creepy Video of Wildfire Smoke Over Illinois

 5 days ago
It's no secret that recent wildfires have heavily affected air quality across the country. I know here in Illinois we aren't necessarily close to the wildfires, but that doesn't mean we aren't seeing any of the environmental effects. I know the days the air started to get worse, my allergies got BAD.

