Mawson Drills 30.8 Metres at 3.9 G/T Gold and 1,403 ppm Cobalt in 120 Metre Step Out in Deepest Drillhole at South Palokas, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce initial channel samples and additional rock samples from its Curibaya project in southern Peru. Channel sample highlights include 2 metres (m) of 6,278 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq), 2 m of 1,256 g/t AgEq, 6 m of 398 g/t AgEq, 12 m of 203 g/t AgEq and 17 m of 71 g/t AgEq. These results demonstrate both high-grade vein and disseminated styles of mineralization within the 4 kilometre (km) by 5 km alteration system that currently defines the mineralized system at the project (Figure 1). In addition, selective rock sampling from newly identified veins on surface has yielded 11 samples over 1,000 g/t silver with a peak assay of 9,910 g/t silver (Figure 2 - 3). Gold values from the sampled veins yielded 13 samples above 1 g/t with a peak value of 8.79 g/t. Channel sampling and rock grab highlights are presented below in Tables 1 & 2.