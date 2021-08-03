Mawson Drills 30.8 Metres at 3.9 G/T Gold and 1,403 ppm Cobalt in 120 Metre Step Out in Deepest Drillhole at South Palokas, Finland
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson') or (the 'Company') (TSX:MAW)(FRA:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce drill results from 7 drill holes totaling 2,692 metres from the South Palokas prospect area (Figure 1) as part of the Company's 76 hole, 19,422 metre 2020/21 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (Figure 1).
