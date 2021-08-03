Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2021) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lendified") is pleased to announce that it has satisfied the escrow release conditions and the release of funds held in escrow from its private placement of subscription receipts of the Company ("Subscription Receipts"), as announced on June 16, 2021 and July 14, 2021, for gross proceeds of $1,837,500 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, Lendified issued 36,750,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.05 per Subscription Receipts and 790,500 Subscription Receipts in satisfaction of a corporate finance fee. Each Subscription Receipt has been automatically exchanged into one unit of the Company (a "Unit") comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.07 for a period of 24 months following satisfaction of the escrow release conditions. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash commission of $92,225 and issued 1,844,500 non-transferrable broker warrants that are exercisable to acquire Units at $0.05 per Units for a period of 24 months following satisfaction of the escrow release conditions. Following the exchange of the Subscription Receipts, a total of 37,540,500 Common Shares and 37,540,500 Warrants have been issued.