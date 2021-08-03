Cancel
Manitowoc County, WI

CAR COLLIDES WITH SCHOOL IN FRANCIS CREEK

By Kevin Zimmermann
b93radio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlcohol and speed were given as likely factors in a crash that resulted in injuries, some of them life-threatening, early Monday morning in Manitowoc County. Sheriff Dan Hartwig says they received the call shortly before 1:30 AM Monday when a vehicle heading eastbound on County Road “V” failed to stop at the T-intersection with County Road “R” and collided with St. Anne School in Francis Creek. The Driver, 32-year-old Daniel Lepak of Cudahy, and his 21-year-old passenger, Isaiah Miramontes of Milwaukee, were both trapped in the crash and had to be removed using jaws of life. Miramontes was flighted to Aurora BayCare in Green Bay for treatment of life-threatening injuries while Lepak was sent there by ambulance for less serious injuries. Lepak was arrested on numerous charges including OWI, drug-related charges, traffic violations and failure to wear a seatbelt.

