Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oostburg, WI

MAJORITY LEADER LeMAHIEU CRITICAL OF DWD, GOVERNOR AFTER AUDIT

By Kevin Zimmermann
b93radio.com
 3 days ago

The backlog of appeals by Wisconsinites seeking unemployment benefits during the pandemic was created by “a pattern of mismanagement and failed leadership” according to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg. His comments followed release of an audit by the Legislative Audit Bureau that found that the Department of Workforce Development failed to comply with federal Unemployment Insurance regulations.

b93radio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Oostburg, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Majority Leader#Dwd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
U.S. Politicsseehafernews.com

Senator LeMahieu Voices Frustration Over Recent Audit of DWD

9th District State Senator Devin LeMahieu Monday (August 2nd) expressed harsh criticism of the recent findings from the Legislative Audit Bureau’s regular audit of the State Department of Workforce Development. The Republican from Oostburg and Senate Majority Leader reacted to Friday’s report which details the DWD’s failure to comply with...
Public HealthCitrus County Chronicle

Governor should trust local leaders

History is supposed to be a good teacher. Learn the hard lessons of the past so we don’t repeat them. It seems our governor is wagering he can outsmart history and its consequences with his laissez-faire attitude toward the latest virus surge. Worse, he’s given teeth to his political gamble...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

'Governor who?': Biden responds to Gov. Ron DeSantis

President Joe Biden responds after Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he would not “get out of the way” of Biden’s attempts to slow the spread of coronavirus. DeSantis’ rejection of masking and public health guidance risks fueling his state’s raging Covid-19 cases.
Phoenix, AZmyheraldreview.com

Election audit leader seeks expansion of probe

PHOENIX — Senate President Karen Fann wants documents from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a sign the audit, which was supposed to be only about the 2020 election results, is now expanding in scope. In a public records request, the Prescott Republican is demanding any communications Hobbs has had...
Providence, RIWPRI

Federal unemployment benefits to expire in one month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several federal unemployment insurance programs are set to expire on Sept. 4 which will affect tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders, according to The R.I. Department of Labor and Training (DLT). The following federal programs, which were created in response to the economic shutdown caused by...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden open to extending federal unemployment bump amid labor shortage

President Biden is open to extending a $300 weekly unemployment insurance supplement that businesses say caused a labor shortage, but he hasn’t yet made up his mind, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. The supplement, set to expire the first week of September, has given low-wage workers a...
House RentHuffingtonPost

The Eviction Moratorium Will Continue, But Extra Unemployment Benefits Will Not

Spurred by protests from congressional Democrats, the Biden administration extended a moratorium on evictions for renters whose livelihoods have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. The 60-day continuation of the eviction ban is partly a recognition that the pandemic isn’t over, with virus variants still surging among the unvaccinated. But...
Economythebalance.com

Billions in Unemployment Payments Will Stop on Labor Day

That's how much less money will flow into the economy every week after Labor Day, when 7.5 million unemployed people will lose access to federal pandemic unemployment programs, according to a new estimate. The end of two programs—one that extends the amount of time workers can collect unemployment, and another...
Arizona StatePosted by
The Press

Will There be More Election Audits After Arizona?

It has been six months since Congress certified the results of the 2020 election, but many Republicans remain unconvinced. Some Republican officials have decided to conduct audits of the 2020 election results in their state. While Arizona has received most of the attention, several other states are potentially pursuing audits. This article takes a look at the process in each state.
Economyblogforarizona.net

GQP Governors Fail: Cutting Off Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Early Did Not Increase Employment; Just The Opposite

The American Rescue Plan extended the CARES Act pandemic unemployment benefits to September 6. But virtually all “red state” governors ended the unemployment benefits early, in June and July, on the specious argument that you Lucky Duckies are lazy couch potato ne’er-do-wells who don’t want to return to work while living off that extra $300 week Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and you are creating an “employee shortage.”
Chenango County, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Supervisor of Chenango County town criticized in financial audit

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Supervisor of a town in Chenango County is being criticized in a financial audit by the New York State Comptroller’s Office. The auditor’s report found that Otselic Town Supervisor Marjorie Davis did not maintain complete, accurate and timely financial records. It also alleges that the town...

Comments / 0

Community Policy