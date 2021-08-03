Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman talks SPACs, meme stocks, and the new generation of investors

Insiders Are Eating Up These Penny Stocks Right Now. Looking for the best penny stocks to buy right now? You could search hundreds of charts or sift through scanners. But some traders “follow the money” when it comes to trading. What do I mean? When you’re talking about public companies, a few requirements need to be met, according to the Securities & Exchange Commission. One of these requirements is public disclosures, and in this article, I’m going to talk about insider reporting.