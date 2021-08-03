8/3 Tyler's Morning Forecast

High pressure to our north should give us a slightly less humid day Monday with highs in the middle 80s. It’s looking mostly dry Monday and Tuesday, but a spot shower remains possible here in western Mass Monday afternoon. After a warm front passes to our north Tuesday, the heat and humidity go back up. Wednesday to Friday look hot and humid with late day showers and thunderstorms. A heat wave is fairly likely Wednesday-Friday with highs in the low 90s. With dew points around 70, it may feel like 95-100 at Time! Summer Weather has returned and shows no sign of leaving...