8/3 Tyler's Morning Forecast

kalb.com
 5 days ago

Tyler is tracking a rare August cold front! Details here!

www.kalb.com

Weather
Environment
Dan's Sunday Morning Forecast

Dan's Sunday Morning Forecast

High pressure to our north should give us a slightly less humid day Monday with highs in the middle 80s. It’s looking mostly dry Monday and Tuesday, but a spot shower remains possible here in western Mass Monday afternoon. After a warm front passes to our north Tuesday, the heat and humidity go back up. Wednesday to Friday look hot and humid with late day showers and thunderstorms. A heat wave is fairly likely Wednesday-Friday with highs in the low 90s. With dew points around 70, it may feel like 95-100 at Time! Summer Weather has returned and shows no sign of leaving...
Environmentkptv.com

Sunday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (8/8)

Saturday, August 7th, 8:00 P.M. We’re looking at a beautiful start to the day, with partly cloudy skies. Today will remain cooler than average, with highs in the upper 70s and the chance for an afternoon or evening shower. Sunday will be very nice with partly cloudy skies and highs...

