Globalization isn’t dead—it’s radically transformed

3M has a big respirator factory in Shanghai. But when the St. Paul–based conglomerate, which ranks No. 382 on this year's Global 500 list, needed to make more masks as the COVID-19 pandemic mushroomed in May 2020, it didn't just turn to China. It turned to Aberdeen, S.D. With most hospitals reporting they were operating under "crisis standards of care" because of PPE shortages, 3M quickly added two new wings to its respirator plant there. Within months it was churning out millions more N95s—thousands of miles closer than Shanghai to where they were needed.