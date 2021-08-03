Asian Americans a Rising Force in US Politics

Today in Islamophobia: Mohammed al-Qahtani remains imprisoned at Guantanamo for nearly two decades without charge; he’s one of 39 detainees left in the prison where torture and widespread human rights violations have taken place. Meanwhile in Hungary, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has become the face of right-wing support for the country’s authoritarian regime after praising Prime Minister Victor Orbán, who has a history of making anti-Muslim, antisemitic, and xenophobic comments. In the UK, a British Parliamentary committee’s call to ban Hikvision, a Chinese camera manufacturer implicated in human-rights abuses against the Uyghur minority in China, has been met with firm denial from the Chinese firm. Our recommended read of the day is by Patrick Iber on Spencer Ackerman’s new book, which argues that the war on terror initiated by the Bush administration created the conditions for Trump’s rise. This and more below: