Politics

Asian Americans a Rising Force in US Politics

By Elizabeth Lee
Voice of America
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the Voting Rights Act was signed into law 56 years ago removing barriers to voting by African Americans, the face of the American electorate has evolved. During the 2020 election, Asian Americans made their voices heard. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details. Video: Roy Kim, Elizabeth Lee, Saqib Ul...

PoliticsColumbus Dispatch

Opinion: Is America be truly exceptional? Can it be?

Come election time, politicians often like to talk up “American exceptionalism.”. First used in an 1861 article in The Times of London describing America’s self-image, the term frames an ideology based on the view that the United States’ ideas of democracy and freedom are unique in history and make our civic and political cultures superior to all other nations.
PoliticsMSNBC

The Andrew Cuomo case as a microcosm of American politics

In New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page report detailing allegations of a pattern and practice of sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the executive summary alone reads like a political obituary. It’s no wonder that New York state legislators are reportedly pushing for impeachment. We know the sands have...
SocietyVoice of America

Asian American Olympians Discuss Facing Hate

From racist slurs and gestures to harassment while working out in public, Asian Americans representing their country at the Olympics in Tokyo have recounted some of the discrimination they have faced in the United States. Sakura Kokumai is competing in karate, a sport being contested for the first time at...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Parents

Illinois First to Require Asian American History in Schools

After watching the PBS documentary about Asian Americans, 14-year-old Sophie Lobo — who uses they/them pronouns — planned to present a class project about Asian Americans’ contributions and struggles during the 1920s. But they couldn’t find enough research and had to change their project. Sophie began campaigning for the TEAACH...
Sacramento, CAEast Bay Times

Opinion: America’s secession threat: Imagining a Calexit scenario

It was gun violence that finally drove California to secede from the United States. A series of mass shootings culminated in a savage attack on a Sacramento-area school that killed 35 kids and two cops. The shooters used rifles, pistols, and large-capacity magazines — weaponry that had been illegal in California until the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the state’s gun control laws. Californians raged that the conservative justices had effectively murdered their children.
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Guest column: It is time for Americans to insist that the US force real change in Cuba

On July 27, the Jacksonville City Council unanimously voted to support Cubans in the fight for libertad. Thank you, colleagues. I spoke of my Cuban heritage and why as a first-generation Cuban American, this fight is personal. Two days after this vote, I received threats at my Council office – a tactic used by the very regime Cubans are revolting against. It won’t work. I want to tell my family’s story – a story far too common – to help understand the fight.
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Petaluma teacher reflects on racism against Asian Americans

On a chilly afternoon in March, Elizabeth Escalante placed tea candles and flowers at a makeshift altar she created with friends at the Walnut Park pavilion in downtown Petaluma. They were preparing final touches for a vigil to honor the March 16 Atlanta mass shooting victims, who were mostly Asian...
SocietyPosted by
USA TODAY

Americans are not satisfied with the way Asian Americans, immigrants are treated, poll finds

Satisfaction with the way Asian Americans are treated in the U.S. has plummeted after a year of documented increases in hate crimes and instances of racism, a new poll shows. Americans are also at an all-time low in their satisfaction with the treatment of immigrants in this country, according to the Gallup Poll released Thursday. Americans' views on the treatment of immigrants have declined in the 20 years since Gallup began polling them on the topic, and this year's 33% satisfaction rating marks the lowest point.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Levin: BLM and Antifa are the 'militia wing' of the Democrat Party

Black Lives Matter and Antifa "thugs" now serve in the "militia wing" of the Democratic Party, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin said on his show Sunday. Levin began his opening monologue with a focus on "soft tyranny," warning viewers that it is "getting increasingly more aggressive" in the United States.
Labor IssuesBoston Globe

‘COVID with a vengeance’ consumes US politics

The American political system has come down with a case of long COVID. In Washington and the states, and in both political parties, expectations that the virus might be routed this summer and make way for some version of political-life-as-usual have abruptly disintegrated. The resurgence of the disease, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, threatens to halt plans by both parties to shift their attention to other matters ahead of the midterm elections next year.
Electionsthefulcrum.us

American political news should empower us, not just trigger us

Brian Clancy is co-founder of Citizen Connect and chief civic engagement officer of the Bridge Alliance. Citizen Connect is an initiative of the Bridge Alliance Education Fund, which also operates The Fulcrum. The news media can and should do a better job facilitating constructive citizen engagement — the kind of...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Lobbying Allows Americans to Exercise Their Constitutional Rights | Opinion

Greenpeace—an environmental advocacy organization—recently had one of its staffers pose as a recruitment consultant in a virtual interview with top lobbyists for a Fortune 500 company. It released the filmed conversation to the public and later appeared to take credit for "unearthing" the company's use of "cynical, aggressive lobbying techniques to pull the strings of government."
PoliticsWashington Post

The eviction moratorium mess exposes the decay in American politics

A last-minute order by unelected bureaucrats to extend the pandemic moratorium on evictions is perhaps humane — if landlords aren’t human — but in other ways is a billboard displaying so much that is wrong with American politics. First, it is an example of posturing over governing. The moratorium issued...
ReligionGeorgetown University

Today in Islamophobia

Today in Islamophobia: Mohammed al-Qahtani remains imprisoned at Guantanamo for nearly two decades without charge; he’s one of 39 detainees left in the prison where torture and widespread human rights violations have taken place. Meanwhile in Hungary, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has become the face of right-wing support for the country’s authoritarian regime after praising Prime Minister Victor Orbán, who has a history of making anti-Muslim, antisemitic, and xenophobic comments. In the UK, a British Parliamentary committee’s call to ban Hikvision, a Chinese camera manufacturer implicated in human-rights abuses against the Uyghur minority in China, has been met with firm denial from the Chinese firm. Our recommended read of the day is by Patrick Iber on Spencer Ackerman’s new book, which argues that the war on terror initiated by the Bush administration created the conditions for Trump’s rise. This and more below:
ImmigrationFrederick News-Post

No to new immigrant labor, yes to American workers

Each year, the United States welcomes 1 million new permanent residents and issues an additional million temporary-worker visas, on top of an illegal immigrant population that numbered 11 million before the current border surge. Adding even more immigrants to address a “labor shortage” would discourage employer outreach to American workers and invite broader social disruptions. It is far from the necessity portrayed by immigration advocates.

