Gas station could come to former Port Huron video store

Site plans for a new gas station could be approved by the Port Huron Planning Commission this evening. Jameel Alhadiss is requesting a special use permit to operate a gas station with convince store at 1002 Lapeer Avenue at the site of the former Family Video. The lot is currently zoned general business district but does not currently allow for service stations to operate unless they receive a special use permit. Also tonight, the planning commission could approve or deny site plans for a 3300 square foot addition for Helping Hands Ministries for an expansion of a homeless shelter at 1920 24th Street. Tonight’s meeting will take place at 6pm at the Port Huron Municipal Office Centre.