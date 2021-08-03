Felon Voting Restoration Gains Momentum Nationwide

How many decades of American history have passed and how many bills have been issued so far on this matter? How far have we come as a nation since Joe Biden gave lip service on the subject? Who among the elected really cares that much as long as their political careers are given the best chance to continue among the voting electorate? How many state residents promoted the legislatures who no more care about “secure elections” than fixing the broken party system itself? Let us examine the hypocrisy.