Felon Voting Restoration Gains Momentum Nationwide
The drive to restore voting rights for millions of convicted felons has gained momentum in recent years, creating large groups of new voters with the potential to influence the outcome of races in key states such as Florida, Iowa and Kentucky. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Washington, D.C. – one of just three places in the United States where currently serving felons can participate in the democratic process.www.voanews.com
