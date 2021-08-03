Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

The expression of Netrin-1 in the MIA-induced osteoarthritic temporomandibular joint in mice

By Mian Xiao
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubchondral bone degeneration is the main pathological change during temporomandibular joint (TMJ) osteoarthritis (OA) development. Netrin-1, an axon-guiding factor, might play roles in OA development and pain. The purpose of this study was to investigate the expression of Netrin-1 in TMJ OA and its possible role in the progression of TMJ OA and pain. The synovial fluids of temporomandibular joint disorders (TMDs) patients were collected for Netrin-1 by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). TMJ OA model was built by MIA joint injection, and then the von Frey test, hematoxylin & eosin (H&E) staining, toluidine blue (TB) staining, immunohistochemical (IHC) staining and micro-CT were performed. After induction of osteoclast differentiation of raw264.7 cells, immunofluorescence (IF) was used to detect the Netrin-1 and its receptors on osteoclast membrane. The concentration of Netrin-1 increased in the synovial fluid of TMJ OA patients. After MIA injection to TMJ, the head withdrawal threshold (HWT) was significantly decreased. Microscopically, the structural disorder of subchondral bone was the most obvious at the 2nd week after MIA injection. In addition, Netrin-1 expression increased in the subchondral bone at the 2nd week after MIA injection. In vitro, the expressions of Netrin-1 and its receptor Unc5B were upregulated on the osteoclast membrane. Netrin-1 might be an important regulator during bone degeneration and pain in the process of TMJ OA.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Disease#Long Bone#Bone Resorption#Mice#Mia#Hematoxylin Eosin#H E#Toluidine Blue#Tb#Tmj#Disordering Subchondral#Netrin 1 Unc5b#Synovial#Vas#Mri#Arthrography#Cbct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Related
CancerNature.com

Aspirin enhances the therapeutic efficacy of cisplatin in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma by inhibition of putative cancer stem cells

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) are related to the patient’s prognosis, recurrence and therapy resistance in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). Although increasing evidence suggests that aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid, ASA) could lower the incidence and improve the prognosis of ESCC, the mechanism(s) remains to be fully understood. Methods. We investigated the...
HealthNature.com

Microglial morphology in Alzheimer’s disease and after Aβ immunotherapy

Microglia are the brain immune cells and their function is highly dependent on cell motility. It was hypothesised that morphological variability leads to differences in motility, ultimately impacting on the microglial function. Here, we assessed microglial morphology in 32 controls, 44 Alzheimer’s disease (AD) cases and 16 AD cases from patients immunised against Aβ42 (iAD) using 2D and 3D approaches. Our 2D assessment showed an increased number of microglia in iAD vs. AD (P = 0.032) and controls (P = 0.018). Ramified microglia were fewer in AD vs. controls (P = 0.041) but increased in iAD compared to AD (P < 0.001) and controls (P = 0.006). 3D reconstructions highlighted larger cell bodies in AD vs. controls (P = 0.049) and increased total process length in iAD vs. AD (P = 0.032), with negative correlations detected for pan-Aβ load with total process length (P < 0.001) in AD and number of primary processes (P = 0.043) in iAD. In summary, reactive/amoeboid microglia are the most represented population in the aged human brain. AD does not affect the number of microglia, but the ramified population is decreased adopting a more reactive morphology. Aβ removal by immunotherapy leads to increased ramified microglia, implying that the cells retain plasticity in an aged disease brain meriting further investigation.
CancerNature.com

Anemoside B4 inhibits enterovirus 71 propagation in mice through upregulating 14-3-3 expression and type I interferon responses

Enterovirus 71 (EV71) is the major pathogens of human hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD). EV71 efficiently escapes innate immunity responses of the host to cause infection. At present, no effective antiviral drugs for EV71 are available. Anemoside B4 (B4) is a natural saponin isolated from the roots of Pulsatilla chinensis (Bunge) Regel. P. chinensis extracts that shows a wide variety of biological activities. In this study, we investigated the antiviral activities of B4 against EV71 both in cell culture and in suckling mice. We showed that B4 (12.5–200 μM) dose dependently increased the viability of EV71-infected RD cells with an IC50 value of 24.95 ± 0.05 μM against EV71. The antiviral activity of B4 was associated with enhanced interferon (IFN)-β response, since knockdown of IFN-β abolished its antiviral activity. We also confirmed that the enhanced IFN response was mediated via activation of retinoic acid-inducible gene I (RIG-I) like receptors (RLRs) pathway, and it was executed by upregulation of 14-3-3 protein, which disrupted the interaction between yes-associated protein (YAP) and interferon regulatory factor 3 (IRF3). By using amino acids in cell culture (SILAC)-based proteomics profiling, we identified the Hippo pathway as the top-ranking functional cluster in B4-treated EV71-infected cells. In vivo experiments were conducted in suckling mice (2-day-old) infected with EV71 and subsequently B4 (200 mg · kg−1 · d−1, i.p.) was administered for 16 days. We showed that B4 administration effectively suppressed EV71 replication and improved muscle inflammation and limb activity. Meanwhile, B4 administration regulated the expressions of HFMD biomarkers IL-10 and IFN-γ, attenuating complications of EV71 infection. Collectively, our results suggest that B4 could enhance the antiviral effect of IFN-β by orchestrating Hippo and RLRs pathway, and B4 would be a potential lead compound for developing an anti-EV71 drug.
ScienceNature.com

Pirfenidone ameliorates silica-induced lung inflammation and fibrosis in mice by inhibiting the secretion of interleukin-17A

Silicosis is a global occupational disease characterized by lung dysfunction, pulmonary inflammation, and fibrosis, for which there is a lack of effective drugs. Pirfenidone has been shown to exert anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic properties in the lung. However, whether and how pirfenidone is effective against silicosis remains unknown. Here, we evaluated the efficacy of pirfenidone in the treatment of early and advanced silicosis in an experimental mouse model and explored its potential pharmacological mechanisms. We found that pirfenidone alleviated silica-induced lung dysfunction, secretion of inflammatory cytokines (TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6) and deposition of fibrotic proteins (collagen I and fibronectin) in both early and advanced silicosis models. Moreover, we observed that both 100 and 200 mg/kg pirfenidone can effectively treat early-stage silicosis, while 400 mg/kg was recommended for advanced silicosis. Mechanistically, antibody array and bioinformatic analysis showed that the pathways related to IL-17 secretion, including JAK-STAT pathway, Th17 differentiation, and IL-17 pathway, might be involved in the treatment of silicosis by pirfenidone. Further in vivo experiments confirmed that pirfenidone reduced the production of IL-17A induced by silica exposure via inhibiting STAT3 phosphorylation. Neutralizing IL-17A by anti-IL-17A antibody improved lung function and reduced pulmonary inflammation and fibrosis in silicosis animals. Collectively, our study has demonstrated that pirfenidone effectively ameliorated silica-induced lung dysfunction, pulmonary inflammation and fibrosis in mouse models by inhibiting the secretion of IL-17A.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

A comprehensive review on biomarkers associated with painful temporomandibular disorders

International Journal of Oral Science volume 13, Article number: 23 (2021) Cite this article. Pain of the orofacial region is the primary complaint for which patients seek treatment. Of all the orofacial pain conditions, one condition that possess a significant global health problem is temporomandibular disorder (TMD). Patients with TMD typically frequently complaints of pain as a symptom. TMD can occur due to complex interplay between peripheral and central sensitization, endogenous modulatory pathways, and cortical processing. For diagnosis of TMD pain a descriptive history, clinical assessment, and imaging is needed. However, due to the complex nature of pain an additional step is needed to render a definitive TMD diagnosis. In this review we explicate the role of different biomarkers involved in painful TMD. In painful TMD conditions, the role of biomarkers is still elusive. We believe that the identification of biomarkers associated with painful TMD may stimulate researchers and clinician to understand the mechanism underlying the pathogenesis of TMD and help them in developing newer methods for the diagnosis and management of TMD. Therefore, to understand the potential relationship of biomarkers, and painful TMD we categorize the biomarkers as molecular biomarkers, neuroimaging biomarkers and sensory biomarkers. In addition, we will briefly discuss pain genetics and the role of potential microRNA (miRNA) involved in TMD pain.
ScienceNature.com

Ultrasensitive ultrasound imaging of gene expression with signal unmixing

Acoustic reporter genes (ARGs) that encode air-filled gas vesicles enable ultrasound-based imaging of gene expression in genetically modified bacteria and mammalian cells, facilitating the study of cellular function in deep tissues. Despite the promise of this technology for biological research and potential clinical applications, the sensitivity with which ARG-expressing cells can be visualized is currently limited. Here we present burst ultrasound reconstructed with signal templates (BURST)—an ARG imaging paradigm that improves the cellular detection limit by more than 1,000-fold compared to conventional methods. BURST takes advantage of the unique temporal signal pattern produced by gas vesicles as they collapse under acoustic pressure above a threshold defined by the ARG. By extracting the unique pattern of this signal from total scattering, BURST boosts the sensitivity of ultrasound to image ARG-expressing cells, as demonstrated in vitro and in vivo in the mouse gastrointestinal tract and liver. Furthermore, in dilute cell suspensions, BURST imaging enables the detection of gene expression in individual bacteria and mammalian cells. The resulting abilities of BURST expand the potential use of ultrasound for non-invasive imaging of cellular functions.
ScienceNature.com

Intranasal insulin rescues repeated anesthesia-induced deficits in synaptic plasticity and memory and prevents apoptosis in neonatal mice via mTORC1

Long-lasting cognitive impairment in juveniles undergoing repeated general anesthesia has been observed in numerous preclinical and clinical studies, yet, the underlying mechanisms remain unknown and no preventive treatment is available. We found that daily intranasal insulin administration to juvenile mice for 7 days prior to repeated isoflurane anesthesia rescues deficits in hippocampus-dependent memory and synaptic plasticity in adulthood. Moreover, intranasal insulin prevented anesthesia-induced apoptosis of hippocampal cells, which is thought to underlie cognitive impairment. Inhibition of the mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1), a major intracellular effector of insulin receptor, blocked the beneficial effects of intranasal insulin on anesthesia-induced apoptosis. Consistent with this finding, mice lacking mTORC1 downstream translational repressor 4E-BP2 showed no induction of repeated anesthesia-induced apoptosis. Our study demonstrates that intranasal insulin prevents general anesthesia-induced apoptosis of hippocampal cells, and deficits in synaptic plasticity and memory, and suggests that the rescue effect is mediated via mTORC1/4E-BP2 signaling.
ScienceNature.com

PRKAR2A deficiency protects mice from experimental colitis by increasing IFN-stimulated gene expression and modulating the intestinal microbiota

Protein kinase A (PKA) plays an important role in regulating inflammation via its catalytic subunits. Recently, PKA regulatory subunits have been reported to directly modulate some signaling pathways and alleviate inflammation. However, the role of PKA regulatory subunits in colonic inflammation remains unclear. Therefore, we conducted this study to investigate the role of the PKA regulatory subunit PRKAR2A in colitis. We observed that PRKAR2A deficiency protected mice from dextran sulfate sodium (DSS)-induced experimental colitis. Our experiments revealed that the intestinal epithelial cell-specific deletion of Prkar2a contributed to this protection. Mechanistically, the loss of PRKAR2A in Prkar2a−/− mice resulted in an increased IFN-stimulated gene (ISG) expression and altered gut microbiota. Inhibition of ISGs partially reversed the protective effects against DSS-induced colitis in Prkar2a−/− mice. Antibiotic treatment and cross-fostering experiments demonstrated that the protection against DSS-induced colitis in Prkar2a−/− mice was largely dependent on the gut microflora. Altogether, our work demonstrates a previously unidentified function of PRKAR2A in promoting DSS-induced colitis.
CancerNature.com

Identification of de novo EP300 and PLAU variants in a patient with Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome-related arterial vasculopathy and skeletal anomaly

Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome (RSTS) is a human genetic disorder characterized by distinctive craniofacial features, broad thumbs and halluces, and intellectual disability. Mutations in the CREB binding protein (CREBBP) and E1A binding protein p300 (EP300) are the known causes of RSTS disease. EP300 regulates transcription via chromatin remodeling and plays an important role in cell proliferation and differentiation. Plasminogen activator, urokinase (PLAU) encodes a serine protease that converts plasminogen to plasmin and is involved in several biological processes such as the proteolysis of extracellular matrix-remodeling proteins and the promotion of vascular permeability and angiogenesis. Recently, we discovered a patient who presented with RSTS-related skeletal anomaly and peripheral arterial vasculopathy. To investigate the genetic cause of the disease, we performed trio whole genome sequencing of the genomic DNA from the proband and the proband’s parents. We identified two de novo variants coined c.1760T>G (p.Leu587Arg) and c.664G>A (p.Ala222Thr) in EP300 and PLAU, respectively. Furthermore, functional loss of EP300a and PLAUb in zebrafish synergistically affected the intersegmental vessel formation and resulted in the vascular occlusion phenotype. Therefore, we hypothesize that the de novo EP300 variant may have caused RSTS, while both the identified EP300 and PLAU variants may have contributed to the patient’s vascular phenotype.
CancerNature.com

Changes in expression of PD-L1 on peripheral T cells in patients with melanoma and lung cancer treated with PD-1 inhibitors

Advances in cancer immunology have increased the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors in clinical practice, however not all patients respond, and treatment can have severe side-effects. Blood-based immunological biomarkers are an attractive method for predicting which patients will respond to therapy, however, reliable biomarkers for immune checkpoint blockade are lacking. This study aimed to identify patients before or early in treatment who would best respond to PD-1 inhibitors. We hypothesised that higher baseline PD-L1 and/or PD-1 on peripheral blood T cells could predict radiological response to PD-1 inhibitors. This pilot prospective cohort study assessed 26 patients with melanoma or non-small cell lung cancer, treated with pembrolizumab, nivolumab, or nivolumab/ipilimumab combined. Response was assessed by RECIST 1.1. Peripheral blood lymphocytes collected at baseline, after one cycle, 10 weeks and at discontinuation of therapy were analysed by flow cytometry. Patients with a higher proportion of PD-L1+ T cells at baseline had improved objective response to PD-1 inhibitor therapy, and patients with a lower proportion of regulatory T cells at baseline experienced more immune-related adverse events. These findings may prove useful to assist in clinical decision making. Further studies with larger cohorts are required to validate these findings.
ScienceNature.com

Restoration of dystrophin expression in mice by suppressing a nonsense mutation through the incorporation of unnatural amino acids

Approximately 11% of monogenic diseases involve nonsense mutations that are caused by premature termination codons. These codons can in principle be read-through via the site-specific incorporation of unnatural amino acids to generate full-length proteins with minimal loss of function. Here we report that aminoacyl-tRNA-synthase–tRNA pairs specific for the desired unnatural amino acids can be used to read through a nonsense mutation in the dystrophin gene. We show partial restoration of dystrophin expression in differentiated primary myoblasts (from a mdx mouse model and a patient with Duchenne muscular dystrophy), and restoration of muscle function in two mouse models: mdx mice, via viral delivery of the engineered tRNA-synthase–tRNA pair intraperitoneally or intramuscularly and of the associated unnatural amino acid intraperitoneally; and mice produced by crossing mdx mice and transgenic mice with a chromosomally integrated pair, via intraperitoneal delivery of the unnatural amino acid. The incorporation of unnatural amino acids to restore endogenous protein expression could be explored for therapeutic use.
ScienceNature.com

The effect of genetic polymorphisms on treatment duration following premolar extraction

To elucidate genetic factors affecting orthodontic treatment duration, we employed targeted next-generation sequencing on DNA from the saliva of 117 patients undergoing orthodontic treatment after premolar extraction. The clinical characteristics of patients are summarized, and the association of clinical variables with treatment duration was assessed. Patients whose treatment duration deviated from the average were classified into an extreme long group or an extreme short group. We identified nine single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) of six genes that significantly differed in the two groups via targeted sequencing. The frequency of the CC genotypes of WNT3A, SPP1 (rs4754, rs9138), and TNFSF11, TT genotype of SPP1 (rs1126616), and GG genotype of SFRP2 was significantly higher in the extreme long group than in the short group. In the extreme short group, the TC genotype of SPP1, AA genotype of P2RX7, CT genotype of TNFSF11, and AG genotype of TNFRSF11A tended to exhibit higher frequency than in the long group. Taken together, we identified genetic polymorphisms related to treatment duration in Korean orthodontic patients undergoing premolar extraction. Our findings could lead to further studies predicting the prolongation of the orthodontic treatment duration, and will be of great aid to patients as well as orthodontists.
ScienceNature.com

RNA sequencing of whole blood reveals early alterations in immune cells and gene expression in Parkinson’s disease

Changes in the blood-based RNA transcriptome have the potential to inform biomarkers of Parkinson’s disease (PD) progression. Here we sequenced a discovery set of whole-blood RNA species in 4,871 longitudinally collected samples from 1,570 clinically phenotyped individuals from the Parkinson’s Progression Marker Initiative (PPMI) cohort. Samples were sequenced to an average of 100 million read pairs to create a high-quality transcriptome. Participants with PD in the PPMI had significantly altered RNA expression (>2,000 differentially expressed genes), including an early and persistent increase in neutrophil gene expression, with a concomitant decrease in lymphocyte cell counts. This was validated in a cohort from the Parkinson’s Disease Biomarkers Program (PDBP) consisting of 1,599 participants and by alterations in immune cell subtypes. This publicly available transcriptomic dataset, coupled with available detailed clinical data, provides new insights into PD biological processes impacting whole blood and new paths for developing diagnostic and prognostic PD biomarkers.
Beauty & FashionNature.com

Glutamic acid promotes hair growth in mice

Gabriela Freitas Pereira de Souza ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2792-96834,5,. Glutamic acid is the main excitatory neurotransmitter acting both in the brain and in peripheral tissues. Abnormal distribution of glutamic acid receptors occurs in skin hyperproliferative conditions such as psoriasis and skin regeneration; however, the biological function of glutamic acid in the skin remains unclear. Using ex vivo, in vivo and in silico approaches, we showed that exogenous glutamic acid promotes hair growth and keratinocyte proliferation. Topical application of glutamic acid decreased the expression of genes related to apoptosis in the skin, whereas glutamic acid increased cell viability and proliferation in human keratinocyte cultures. In addition, we identified the keratinocyte glutamic acid excitotoxic concentration, providing evidence for the existence of a novel skin signalling pathway mediated by a neurotransmitter that controls keratinocyte and hair follicle proliferation. Thus, glutamic acid emerges as a component of the peripheral nervous system that acts to control cell growth in the skin. These results raise the perspective of the pharmacological and nutritional use of glutamic acid to treat skin diseases.
Public HealthNature.com

Mortality and risk factors associated with pulmonary embolism in coronavirus disease 2019 patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis

To determine, in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection, the associations of pulmonary embolism (PE) with mortality and risk factors for PE as well as the therapeutic benefit of anticoagulant prophylaxis. Embase, PubMed, Cochrane controlled trials register, and Web of Science databases were searched from inception to October 10, 2020. We included all published trials on PE in patients diagnosed with COVID-19 with eligibility of the trials assessed following the PRISMA guidelines. Sixteen clinical trials with 5826 patients were eligible. There were significant associations of PE with the male gender [odd ratio (OR) = 1.59, 95% CI 1.28–1.97], mechanical ventilation (OR = 3.71, 95% CI 2.57–5.36), intensive care unit admission (OR = 2.99, 95% CI 2.11–4.23), circulating D-dimer [mean difference (MD) = 5.04 µg/mL, 95% CI 3.67–6.42) and CRP (MD = 1.97 mg/dL, 95% CI 0.58– 3.35) concentrations without significant correlation between PE and mortality (OR = 1.31, 95% CI 0.82–2.08) as well as other parameters or comorbidities. After omitting one trial with strict patient selection criteria for anticoagulant prophylaxis, significant prophylactic benefit was noted (OR = 0.31, 95% CI 0.1–0.91). Our findings identified the risk factors associated with PE in COVID-19 patients and supported the therapeutic benefit of anticoagulant prophylaxis against PE in this patient population.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Home-based transcutaneous electrical acupoint stimulation for hypertension: a randomized controlled pilot trial

The aim of this trial was to evaluate the feasibility and effect of home-based transcutaneous electrical acupoint stimulation (TEAS) in patients with hypertension. In this randomized pilot trial, patients with hypertension were randomly assigned to the TEAS group or the usual care group. Participants in the usual care group were instructed to continue taking their antihypertensive drugs and received education on lifestyle modifications. In addition, participants in the TEAS group received 4 weekly sessions of noninvasive acupoint stimulation for 12 weeks at home. The primary outcome was the change in office systolic blood pressure at week 12 from baseline. Withdrawal from the study and adverse events associated with TEAS were also recorded. Sixty patients were randomized, with 30 patients in the TEAS group, of whom 1 was lost at week 36, and 30 patients in the usual care group, of whom 3 were lost by week 12. The reduction in systolic blood pressure at week 12 was greater in the TEAS group (−8.53 mm Hg; 95% CI [−13.37, −3.70 mm Hg]) than in the usual care group (−1.70 mm Hg; 95% CI [−4.29, −0.89 mm Hg]), with a between-group difference of −6.83 mm Hg (95% CI, [−12.23, −1.43 mm Hg]; P = 0.014). No TEAS-related adverse events occurred. In conclusion, home-based TEAS added to usual care for patients with hypertension was acceptable and safe and may be a potential treatment option. A larger randomized controlled trial of this intervention is warranted.
Mental HealthNature.com

Effects of growth hormone-releasing hormone receptor antagonist MIA-602 in mice with emotional disorders: a potential treatment for PTSD

Anxiety and depression have been suggested to increase the risk for post-traumatic stress disorders (PTSD). A link between all these mental illnesses, inflammation and oxidative stress is also well established. Recent behavior studies by our group clearly demonstrate a powerful anxiolytic and antidepressant-like effects of a novel growth hormone releasing hormone (GHRH) antagonist of MIAMI class, MIA-690, probably related to modulatory effects on the inflammatory and oxidative status. In the present work we investigated the potential beneficial effects of MIA-602, another recently developed GHRH antagonist, in mood disorders, as anxiety and depression, and the possible brain pathways involved in its protective activity, in adult mice. MIA-602 exhibited antinflammatory and antioxidant effects in ex vivo and in vivo experimental models, inducing anxiolytic and antidepressant-like behavior in mice subcutaneously treated for 4 weeks. The beneficial effect of MIA-602 on inflammatory and oxidative status and synaptogenesis resulting in anxiolytic and antidepressant-like effects could be related by increases of nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) and of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) signaling pathways in the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex. These results strongly suggest that GHRH analogs should be tried clinically for the treatment of mood disorders including PTSD.
CancerNature.com

circEVI5 acts as a miR-4793-3p sponge to suppress the proliferation of gastric cancer

Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are a novel class of endogenous noncoding RNAs (ncRNAs) with a covalently closed loop structure. Accumulating evidence shows that circRNAs play vital roles in the growth, metastasis, treatment and prognosis of various cancers. However, the detailed functions and underlying mechanisms of circEVI5 (hsa_circ_0013162) in gastric cancer (GC) remain undocumented. In this study, the expression levels and prognostic value of circEVI5 were validated in GC tissue samples by using qRT-PCR. circEVI5 was significantly downregulated in GC tissues and cells, and low circEVI5 expression was correlated with poor prognosis. Next, in vitro CCK-8 assay, EdU incorporation assay, PI staining cell cycle assay, and in vivo xenograft mouse models were conducted to assess the functions of circEVI5. Gain of function experiments indicated that circEVI5 could inhibit GC cell proliferation and retard the cell cycle. Moreover, bioinformatics prediction showed that circEVI5 binds to miR-4793-3p, while FOXO1 may be a target of miR-4793-3p. Pull-down assays, RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) assays, luciferase assays, and western blot were used to confirm the interactions between circEVI5, miR-4793-3p, and FOXO1. Functional assays demonstrated that circEVI5 suppressed the proliferation of GC by sponging miR-4793-3p and increasing FOXO1 expression levels. In conclusion, our study demonstrated that circEVI5 can bind miR-4793-3p as a ceRNA to eliminate the negative regulation of FOXO1, therefore suppressing GC proliferation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy