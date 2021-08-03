The expression of Netrin-1 in the MIA-induced osteoarthritic temporomandibular joint in mice
Subchondral bone degeneration is the main pathological change during temporomandibular joint (TMJ) osteoarthritis (OA) development. Netrin-1, an axon-guiding factor, might play roles in OA development and pain. The purpose of this study was to investigate the expression of Netrin-1 in TMJ OA and its possible role in the progression of TMJ OA and pain. The synovial fluids of temporomandibular joint disorders (TMDs) patients were collected for Netrin-1 by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). TMJ OA model was built by MIA joint injection, and then the von Frey test, hematoxylin & eosin (H&E) staining, toluidine blue (TB) staining, immunohistochemical (IHC) staining and micro-CT were performed. After induction of osteoclast differentiation of raw264.7 cells, immunofluorescence (IF) was used to detect the Netrin-1 and its receptors on osteoclast membrane. The concentration of Netrin-1 increased in the synovial fluid of TMJ OA patients. After MIA injection to TMJ, the head withdrawal threshold (HWT) was significantly decreased. Microscopically, the structural disorder of subchondral bone was the most obvious at the 2nd week after MIA injection. In addition, Netrin-1 expression increased in the subchondral bone at the 2nd week after MIA injection. In vitro, the expressions of Netrin-1 and its receptor Unc5B were upregulated on the osteoclast membrane. Netrin-1 might be an important regulator during bone degeneration and pain in the process of TMJ OA.
