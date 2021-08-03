Cancel
Impact of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis on critically ill patients in Korea: a retrospective observational study

By Youngmok Park
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study investigated the impact of bronchiectasis on patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Korea. Patients with bronchiectasis were diagnosed using results of chest computed tomography performed before ICU admission. The severity of bronchiectasis was based on the number of affected lobes, and patients with ≥ 3 bronchiectatic lobes were classified into the severe bronchiectasis group. Overall, 823 patients were enrolled. The mean age was 66.0 ± 13.9 years, and 63.4% were men. Bronchiectasis and severe bronchiectasis were present in 148 (18.0%) and 108 (13.1%) patients, respectively. The increase in the number of bronchiectatic lobes was related to the rise in ICU mortality (P for trend = 0.012) and in-hospital mortality (P for trend = 0.004). Patients with severe bronchiectasis had higher odds for 28-day mortality [odds ratio (OR) 1.122, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.024–1.230], ICU mortality (OR 1.119, 95% CI 1.023–1.223), and in-hospital mortality (OR 1.208, 95% CI 1.092–1.337). The severe bronchiectasis group showed lower overall survival (log-rank P < 0.001), and the adjusted hazard ratio was 1.535 (95% CI 1.178–2.001). Severe bronchiectasis had a negative impact on all-cause mortality during ICU and hospital stays, resulting in a lower survival rate.

Molecular analysis of Pseudomonas aeruginosa strains isolated from cystic fibrosis patients

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a severe bacterial pathogen. Due to the genetic flexibility among strains, chronic airways infection can lead to mortality among cystic fibrosis (CF) patients. It is essential to develop patient-specific therapy which will rely on phenotypic and genomic diversity. The primary objective of this study was to assess the genomic variability of P. aeruginosa strains, using two different molecular techniques for tracking the epidemiological transmissions. This study applied a multiple-locus variable-number tandem-repeat (VNTR) analysis (MLVA) for an efficient genotyping of clinical P. aeruginosa strains isolated from CF patients and compared results with a TRS-PCR typing. The percentage similarity analysis was performed using the categorical multi-state coefficient and UPGMA method. Based on the MLVA and TRS-PCR group assessment, 43 P. aeruginosa strains/variants were detected among the 63 clinical isolates from eight CF patients. The study of P. aeruginosa isolates has revealed that during chronic bacterial infections, CF patients harbor different P. aeruginosa strains or variants within the same host over the years. P. aeruginosa genotypes diversity may result from infection with several strains and result from a microevolution process of an initially acquired strain. The TRS-PCR method proposed in this work can complement the MLVA scheme. It can also be used as a preliminary method for genetic typing of P. aeruginosa isolates in CF patients.
Smoking habit as a risk amplifier in chronic kidney disease patients

Several studies showed the association between non-traditional risk factors [proteinuria and estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR)] and cardiovascular (CV) and renal outcomes. Nevertheless, the etiologic role of traditional CV risk factors in referred CKD patients is less defined. Herein, we examined the association between smoking habit and CV events, mortality and CKD progression. We undertook an observational analysis of 1306 stage III–V CKD patients. Smoking habit was modeled as a categorical (never, current or former smokers) and continuous (number of cigarettes/day) variable. Mean eGFR was 35.8 ± 12.5 mL/min/1.73 m2. Never, current and former smokers were 61.1%, 10.8% and 28.1%. During a median follow-up of 2.87 years, current and former smokers were at significant risk for CV events (HRs of 1.93 [95% CI, 1.18–3.16] and 1.44 [95% CI, 1.01–2.05]) versus never smokers. Current smokers were at increased mortality risk (HR 2.13 [95% CI, 1.10–4.11]). Interactions were found between former smokers and proteinuria (p = 0.007) and diabetes (p = 0.041) for renal risk, and between current smokers and male gender (p = 0.044) and CKD stage V (p = 0.039) for renal and mortality risk. In referred CKD patients, smoking habit is independently associated with CV events and mortality. It acts as a risk “amplifier” for the association between other risk factors and renal outcomes.
Seasonal variation and predictors of intradialytic blood pressure decline: a retrospective cohort study

The risk factors for intradialytic systolic blood pressure decline remain poorly understood. We aimed to identify clinical and laboratory predictors of the intradialytic systolic blood pressure decline, considering its seasonal variation. In a retrospective cohort of 47,219 hemodialysis sessions of 307 patients undergoing hemodialysis over one year in three dialysis clinics, the seasonal variation and the predictors of intradialytic systolic blood pressure decline (predialysis systolic blood pressure––nadir intradialytic systolic blood pressure) were assessed using cosinor analysis and linear mixed models adjusted for baseline or monthly hemodialysis-related variables, respectively. The intradialytic systolic blood pressure decline was greatest and least in the winter and summer, respectively, showing a clear seasonal pattern. In both models adjusted for baseline and monthly hemodialysis-related parameters, calcium channel blocker use was associated with a smaller decline (−4.58 [95% confidence interval (CI), −5.84 to −3.33], P < 0.001; −3.66 [95% CI, −5.69 to −1.64], P < 0.001) and α blocker use, with a greater decline (3.25 [95% CI, 1.53–4.97], P < 0.001; 3.57 [95% CI, 1.08–6.06], P = 0.005). Baseline and monthly serum phosphorus levels were positively correlated with the decline (1.55 [95% CI, 0.30–2.80], P = 0.02; 0.59 [95% CI, 0.16–1.00], P = 0.007), and baseline and monthly normalized protein catabolic rates were inversely correlated (respectively, −22.41 [95% CI, −33.53 to −11.28], P < 0.001; 9.65 [95% CI, 4.60–14.70], P < 0.001). In conclusion, calcium channel blocker use, α blocker avoidance, and serum phosphorus-lowering therapy may attenuate the intradialytic systolic blood pressure decline and should be investigated in prospective trials.
Impact on patients with oral squamous cell carcinoma in different anatomical subsites: a single-center study in Taiwan

The incidence of oral cavity squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) is particularly high in South Asia. According to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, OSCC can arise in several subsites. We investigated survival rates and the clinical and pathological characteristics of OSCC in different anatomical subsites in the Taiwanese population. We retrospectively analyzed data for 3010 patients with OSCC treated at the Changhua Christian Hospital. Subsequently, we compared clinical and pathological features of OSCC in different subsites. Pathological T4 stage OSCCs occurred in the alveolar ridge and retromolar trigone in 56.4% and 43.7% of cases, respectively. More than 25% of patients with tongue OSCC and 23.4% of those with retromolar OSCC had lymph node metastasis. The prognosis was worst for hard palate OSCC (hazard ratio 1.848; p < 0.001) and alveolar ridge OSCC (hazard ratio 1.220; p = 0.017). Retromolar OSCC recurred most often and tongue OSCC second most often. The risk for cancer-related mortality was highest for hard palate OSCC, followed by alveolar ridge and retromolar OSCC. We found distinct differences in survival among the different subsites of OSCC. Our findings may also help prompt future investigations of OSCC in different subsites in Taiwanese patients.
Correction: Serine-dependent redox homeostasis regulates glioblastoma cell survival

Correction to: British Journal of Cancer https://doi.org/10.1038/s41416-020-0794-x, published online 17 March 2020. The article “Serine-dependent redox homeostasis regulates glioblastoma cell survival”, written by Anna L. Engel, Nadja I. Lorenz, Kevin Klann, Christian Münch, Cornelia Depner, Joachim P. Steinbach, Michael W. Ronellenfitsch and Anna-Luisa Luger, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 17 March 2020 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 23 July 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Blood glucose-related indicators are associated with in-hospital mortality in critically ill patients with acute pancreatitis

Acute pancreatitis (AP) results in potentially harmful blood glucose fluctuations, affecting patient prognosis. This study aimed to explore the relationship between blood glucose-related indicators and in-hospital mortality in critically ill patients with AP. We extracted data on AP patients from the Multiparameter Intelligent Monitoring in Intensive Care III database. Initial glucose (Glucose_initial), maximum glucose (Glucose_max), minimum glucose (Glucose_min), mean glucose (Glucose_mean), and glucose variability (glucose standard deviation [Glucose_SD] and glucose coefficient of variation [Glucose_CV]) were selected as blood glucose-related indicators. Logistic regression models and the Lowess smoothing curves were used to display the association between significant blood glucose-related indicators and in-hospital mortality. Survivors and non-survivors showed significant differences in Glucose_max, Glucose_mean, Glucose_SD, and Glucose_CV (P < 0.05). Glucose_max, Glucose_mean, Glucose_SD, and Glucose_CV were risk factors for in-hospital mortality in AP patients (OR > 1; P < 0.05). According to the Lowess smoothing curve, the overall trends of blood glucose-related indicators showed a non-linear correlation with in-hospital mortality. Glucose_max, Glucose_mean, Glucose_SD, and Glucose_CV were associated with in-hospital mortality in critically ill patients with AP.
Clinical outcomes of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with renal injury: a multi-hospital observational study from Wuhan

Renal injury is common in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‐19). We aimed to determine the relationship of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and acute kidney injury (AKI) with the characteristics, progression, and prognosis of COVID-19 in-patients. We retrospectively reviewed 1851 COVID-19 patients admitted to 3 hospitals in Wuhan, China. Clinical, laboratory, radiological, treatment, complication, and outcome data were analyzed. Patients were stratified according to levels of eGFR (≥ 90 vs. 60–89 vs. < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2). The risk of reaching the composite endpoint—intensive care unit admission, invasive ventilation, or death—was compared. On admission, 25.5% patients had renal impairment (eGFR < 90 mL/min/1.73 m2), but only 2.6% patients had chronic kidney disease (CKD). The overall in-hospital AKI incidence was 6.7%. Severe illness and comorbidities (hypertension, diabetes, CKD, and cardiovascular/cerebrovascular diseases) were more common among patients with low eGFR (< 90 mL/min/1.73 m2). Despite the more frequent use of intensive oxygen therapy, continuous blood purification, and glucocorticoid treatment, the prognosis of these patients was unsatisfactory, with the incidence of the composite endpoint (15.4% vs. 19.6% vs. 54.5%; P = 0.000) and complications (AKI, respiratory failure, cardiac injury, coagulation disorders, sepsis, etc.) increasing with decreasing eGFR. Kaplan–Meier survival analysis revealed that patients with eGFR < 90 mL/min/1.73 m2 or AKI had significantly escalated risks of reaching the composite endpoint. Multivariate regression analysis showed that renal insufficiency (eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2) on admission and in-hospital AKI independently predicted poor prognosis among COVID-19 in-patients. And renal impairment on admission was a greater predictor of poor prognosis in non-elderly patients than that in elderly patients. Early and continuous renal-function monitoring and early AKI diagnosis are necessary to predict and prevent the progression of COVID-19.
Prognostic significance of the albumin-to-globulin ratio for advanced urothelial carcinoma treated with pembrolizumab: a multicenter retrospective study

Although the albumin-to-globulin ratio (AGR) is a promising biomarker, no study has investigated its prognostic significance for advanced urothelial carcinoma (UC). This study conformed to the REporting recommendations for tumor MARKer prognostic studies (REMARK) criteria. We retrospectively reviewed 176 patients with advanced UC treated with pembrolizumab between 2018 and 2020. We evaluated the associations between pretreatment clinicopathological variables, including the AGR and performance status (PS), with progression-free survival, cancer-specific survival, and overall survival. The Cox proportional hazards model was used for univariate and multivariable analyses. The AGR was dichotomized as < 0.95 and ≥ 0.95 based on receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. After excluding 26 cases with missing data from the total of 176 cases, 109 (73%) patients experienced disease progression, 75 (50%) died from UC, and 6 (4%) died of other causes (median survival = 12 months). Multivariate analyses identified PS ≥ 2 and pretreatment AGR < 0.95 as independent poor prognostic factors for all endpoints. Furthermore, a prognostic risk model incorporating these two variables achieved a relatively high concordance index for all endpoints. This is the first report to evaluate the significance of AGR in advanced UC. Pretreatment AGR < 0.95 may serve as a prognostic marker for advanced UC treated with pembrolizumab.
Identification of de novo EP300 and PLAU variants in a patient with Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome-related arterial vasculopathy and skeletal anomaly

Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome (RSTS) is a human genetic disorder characterized by distinctive craniofacial features, broad thumbs and halluces, and intellectual disability. Mutations in the CREB binding protein (CREBBP) and E1A binding protein p300 (EP300) are the known causes of RSTS disease. EP300 regulates transcription via chromatin remodeling and plays an important role in cell proliferation and differentiation. Plasminogen activator, urokinase (PLAU) encodes a serine protease that converts plasminogen to plasmin and is involved in several biological processes such as the proteolysis of extracellular matrix-remodeling proteins and the promotion of vascular permeability and angiogenesis. Recently, we discovered a patient who presented with RSTS-related skeletal anomaly and peripheral arterial vasculopathy. To investigate the genetic cause of the disease, we performed trio whole genome sequencing of the genomic DNA from the proband and the proband’s parents. We identified two de novo variants coined c.1760T>G (p.Leu587Arg) and c.664G>A (p.Ala222Thr) in EP300 and PLAU, respectively. Furthermore, functional loss of EP300a and PLAUb in zebrafish synergistically affected the intersegmental vessel formation and resulted in the vascular occlusion phenotype. Therefore, we hypothesize that the de novo EP300 variant may have caused RSTS, while both the identified EP300 and PLAU variants may have contributed to the patient’s vascular phenotype.
Decreased risk of liver and intrahepatic cancer in non-H. pylori-infected perforated peptic ulcer patients with truncal vagotomy: a nationwide study

The vagal nervous system is central to the physiological responses and systemic diseases of the liver. We evaluated the subsequent risk of liver and intrahepatic cancer (HCC/ICC) in non-H. pylori (HP)-infected perforated peptic ulcer (PPU) patients with and without vagotomy. Hospitalized PPU patients who underwent simple closure or truncal vagotomy/pyloroplasty (TVP) in the National Health Insurance Research Database from 2000 to 2008 were enrolled. The exclusion criteria included: (1) Multiple surgeries for PPU were received at the same admission; (2) Any cancer history; (3) Previous peptic ulcer-associated surgery; (4) HP infection history; (5) Viral hepatitis infection history; (6) Follow-up duration < 1 year; and (7) Age < 18 years. The risks of developing HCC/ICC in PPU patients with and without vagotomy were assessed at the end of 2013. To balance the baseline condition between groups, we used the propensity score matched method to select study subjects. Cox proportional hazard regression was used to estimate the hazard ratio and 95% confidence interval (CI) of HCC/ICC. Before propensity score matching, 675 simple suture patients and 54 TVP patients had HCC/ICC, which corresponded to incidences of 2.11 and 0.88 per 1000 person-years, respectively. After propensity score matching, 145 simple suture patients and 54 TVP patients experienced HCC/ICC, which corresponded to incidences of 1.45 and 0.88 per 1000 person-years, respectively. The TVP patients had a 0.71 (95% CI 0.54–0.95)- and 0.69 (95% CI 0.49–0.97)-fold risk of developing HCC/ICC compared to simple suture patients before and after propensity score matching. Our findings reported that, in the Asian population, TVP decreases the risk of HCC/ICC in non-HP-infected PPU patients compared to simple closure patients. However, further studies are warranted.
Evolution of NETosis markers and DAMPs have prognostic value in critically ill COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) presents with disease severities of varying degree. In its most severe form, infection may lead to respiratory failure and multi-organ dysfunction. Here we study the levels and evolution of the damage associated molecular patterns (DAMPS) cell free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular histone H3 (H3) and neutrophil elastase (NE), and the immune modulators GAS6 and AXL in relation to clinical parameters, ICU scoring systems and mortality in patients (n = 100) with severe COVID-19. cfDNA, H3, NE, GAS6 and AXL were increased in COVID-19 patients compared to controls. These measures associated with occurrence of clinical events and intensive care unit acquired weakness (ICUAW). cfDNA and GAS6 decreased in time in patients surviving to 30 days post ICU admission. A decrease of 27.2 ng/mL cfDNA during ICU stay associated with patient survival, whereas levels of GAS6 decreasing more than 4.0 ng/mL associated with survival. The presence of H3 in plasma was a common feature of COVID-19 patients, detected in 38% of the patients at ICU admission. NETosis markers cfDNA, H3 and NE correlated well with parameters of tissue damage and neutrophil counts. Furthermore, cfDNA correlated with lowest p/f ratio and a lowering in cfDNA was observed in patients with ventilator-free days.
The role of Psl in the failure to eradicate Pseudomonas aeruginosa biofilms in children with cystic fibrosis

The exopolysaccharide Psl contributes to biofilm structure and antibiotic tolerance and may play a role in the failure to eradicate Pseudomonas aeruginosa from cystic fibrosis (CF) airways. The study objective was to determine whether there were any differences in Psl in P. aeruginosa isolates that were successfully eradicated compared to those that persisted, despite inhaled tobramycin treatment, in children with CF. Initial P. aeruginosa isolates were collected from children with CF undergoing eradication treatment, grown as biofilms and labeled with 3 anti-Psl monoclonal antibodies (Cam003/Psl0096, WapR001, WapR016) before confocal microscopy visualization. When grown as biofilms, P. aeruginosa isolates from children who failed antibiotic eradication therapy, had significantly increased Psl0096 binding compared to isolates from those who cleared P. aeruginosa. This was confirmed in P. aeruginosa isolates from the SickKids Eradication Cohort as well as the Early Pseudomonas Infection Control (EPIC) trial. Increased anti-Psl antibody binding was associated with bacterial aggregation and tobramycin tolerance. The biofilm matrix represents a potential therapeutic target to improve P. aeruginosa eradication treatment.
Towards precision cardiometabolic prevention: results from a machine learning, semi-supervised clustering approach in the nationwide population-based ORISCAV-LUX 2 study

Given the rapid increase in the incidence of cardiometabolic conditions, there is an urgent need for better approaches to prevent as many cases as possible and move from a one-size-fits-all approach to a precision cardiometabolic prevention strategy in the general population. We used data from ORISCAV-LUX 2, a nationwide, cross-sectional, population-based study. On the 1356 participants, we used a machine learning semi-supervised cluster method guided by body mass index (BMI) and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), and a set of 29 cardiometabolic variables, to identify subgroups of interest for cardiometabolic health. Cluster stability was assessed with the Jaccard similarity index. We have observed 4 clusters with a very high stability (ranging between 92 and 100%). Based on distinctive features that deviate from the overall population distribution, we have labeled Cluster 1 (N = 729, 53.76%) as “Healthy”, Cluster 2 (N = 508, 37.46%) as “Family history—Overweight—High Cholesterol “, Cluster 3 (N = 91, 6.71%) as “Severe Obesity—Prediabetes—Inflammation” and Cluster 4 (N = 28, 2.06%) as “Diabetes—Hypertension—Poor CV Health”. Our work provides an in-depth characterization and thus, a better understanding of cardiometabolic health in the general population. Our data suggest that such a clustering approach could now be used to define more targeted and tailored strategies for the prevention of cardiometabolic diseases at a population level. This study provides a first step towards precision cardiometabolic prevention and should be externally validated in other contexts.
Klotho as a biomarker of subclinical atherosclerosis in patients with moderate to severe chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) has been associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). CKD patients present a decrease in the levels of the protein Klotho that accompanies the decrease in kidney function. This protein has been related to protective effects against CVD. However, it is unclear whether circulating Klotho, and its expression in peripheral blood cells (PBCs) are also associated with subclinical atherosclerosis in CKD. The present study aimed to study the relationship between Klotho and subclinical atherosclerosis in a population of patients with moderate to severe CKD. We determined the serum levels and gene expression in PBCs levels of Klotho and three inflammatory cytokines in 103 patients with CKD and investigated their relationship with two surrogate markers of subclinical atherosclerotis: ankle-brachial index (ABI) and carotid intima-media thickness (CIMT). Patients with subclinical atherosclerosis presented lower serum and PBCs expression levels of Klotho. Both variables were associated with the presence of subclinical atherosclerosis, being directly related with ABI and inversely with CIMT (P < 0.0001 for both). Multiple regression analysis demonstrated that both variables were significant determinants for ABI (adjusted R2 = 0.511, P < 0.0001) and CIMT (adjusted R2 = 0.445, P < 0.0001), independently of traditional and emergent cardiovascular risk factors. Moreover, both constituted protective factors against subclinical atherosclerosis [OR: 0.993 (P = 0.002) and 0.231 (P = 0.025), respectively]. Receiver operating characteristic analysis pointed to the utility of serum Klotho (area under the curve [AUC]: 0.817, 95% CI: 0.736–0.898, P < 0.001) and its gene expression in PBCs (AUC: 0.742, 95% CI: 0.647–0.836, P < 0.001) to distinguish subclinical atherosclerosis. The reductions in serum and PBCs expression levels of Klotho in CKD patients are independently associated with the presence of for subclinical atherosclerosis. Further research exploring whether therapeutic approaches to maintain or elevate Klotho could reduce the impact of CVD in CKD patients is warranted.
Home-based transcutaneous electrical acupoint stimulation for hypertension: a randomized controlled pilot trial

The aim of this trial was to evaluate the feasibility and effect of home-based transcutaneous electrical acupoint stimulation (TEAS) in patients with hypertension. In this randomized pilot trial, patients with hypertension were randomly assigned to the TEAS group or the usual care group. Participants in the usual care group were instructed to continue taking their antihypertensive drugs and received education on lifestyle modifications. In addition, participants in the TEAS group received 4 weekly sessions of noninvasive acupoint stimulation for 12 weeks at home. The primary outcome was the change in office systolic blood pressure at week 12 from baseline. Withdrawal from the study and adverse events associated with TEAS were also recorded. Sixty patients were randomized, with 30 patients in the TEAS group, of whom 1 was lost at week 36, and 30 patients in the usual care group, of whom 3 were lost by week 12. The reduction in systolic blood pressure at week 12 was greater in the TEAS group (−8.53 mm Hg; 95% CI [−13.37, −3.70 mm Hg]) than in the usual care group (−1.70 mm Hg; 95% CI [−4.29, −0.89 mm Hg]), with a between-group difference of −6.83 mm Hg (95% CI, [−12.23, −1.43 mm Hg]; P = 0.014). No TEAS-related adverse events occurred. In conclusion, home-based TEAS added to usual care for patients with hypertension was acceptable and safe and may be a potential treatment option. A larger randomized controlled trial of this intervention is warranted.
Comparative effectiveness of pneumococcal vaccination with PPV23 and PCV13 in COPD patients over a 5-year follow-up cohort study

Vaccination against Streptococcus pneumoniae is among the most effective measures for preventing pneumonia and reducing the rate of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations. The objective of this work was to evaluate the long-term effectiveness of PCV13 and PPV23 for preventing pneumonia and COPD exacerbations. The open-label, prospective, observational cohort study involved 302 male patients aged ≥ 45 years: PCV13 group (n = 123); PPV23 group (n = 32); and vaccine-naïve group (n = 147). The primary endpoint included the frequency of pneumonia episodes and COPD exacerbations per year over a 5-year follow-up period. The secondary endpoints included the dynamics of dyspnea severity (MMRC), the BODE index, FEV1, the CAT index, the SGRQ score, and the results of 6-min walk test. Vaccination with PCV13 and PPV23 significantly reduces the total rate of pneumonia during the first year after vaccination. Starting with the second year, clinical effectiveness in PPV23 group decreases compared with both PCV13 group and vaccine-naïve patients. Pneumonia by year 5 after vaccination was registered in 47% of patients in the PPV23 group, versus 3.3% of patients in the PCV13 group (p < 0.001); COPD exacerbations—in 81.3% versus 23.6%, respectively (p < 0.001). Vaccination with PCV13 significantly reduced and maintained the BODE index over the 5-year follow-up period. Although both vaccines have comparable clinical effects during the first year after vaccination, only PCV13 is characterized by persistent clinical effectiveness during the 5-year follow-up period. Patients older than 55 years who received PPV23 have significantly higher risks of having pneumonia episodes more frequently during the long-term follow-up.
A novel resveratrol analog upregulates sirtuin 1 and inhibits inflammatory cell infiltration in acute pancreatitis

Acute pancreatitis (AP), an inflammatory disorder of the pancreas, is a complicated disease without specific drug therapy. (R)-4,6-dimethoxy-3-(4-methoxy phenyl)-2,3-dihydro-1H-indanone [(R)-TML104] is a synthesized analog of the natural product resveratrol sesquiterpenes (±) -isopaucifloral F. This study aimed to investigate the effect and underlying mechanism of (R)-TML104 on AP. The experimental AP model was induced by caerulein hyperstimulation in BALB/c mice. (R)-TML104 markedly attenuated caerulein-induced AP, as evidenced by decreased pancreatic edema, serum amylase levels, serum lipase levels, and pancreatic myeloperoxidase activity. In addition, (R)-TML104 significantly inhibited the expression of pancreatic chemokines C–C motif chemokine ligand 2 and macrophage inflammatory protein-2 and the infiltration of neutrophils and macrophages. Mechanistically, (R)-TML104 activated AMP-activated protein kinase and induced sirtuin 1 (SIRT1) expression. (R)-TML104 treatment markedly induced the SIRT1-signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) interaction and reduced acetylation of STAT3, thus inhibiting the inflammatory response mediated by the interleukin 6-STAT3 pathway. The effect of (R)-TML104 on SIRT1-STAT3 interaction was reversed by treatment with a SIRT1 inhibitor selisistat (EX527). Together, our findings indicate that (R)-TML104 alleviates experimental pancreatitis by reducing the infiltration of inflammatory cells through modulating SIRT1.
An omics-based framework for assessing the health risk of antimicrobial resistance genes

Antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) are widespread among bacteria. However, not all ARGs pose serious threats to public health, highlighting the importance of identifying those that are high-risk. Here, we developed an ‘omics-based’ framework to evaluate ARG risk considering human-associated-enrichment, gene mobility, and host pathogenicity. Our framework classifies human-associated, mobile ARGs (3.6% of all ARGs) as the highest risk, which we further differentiate as ‘current threats’ (Rank I; 3%) - already present among pathogens - and ‘future threats’ (Rank II; 0.6%) - novel resistance emerging from non-pathogens. Our framework identified 73 ‘current threat’ ARG families. Of these, 35 were among the 37 high-risk ARGs proposed by the World Health Organization and other literature; the remaining 38 were significantly enriched in hospital plasmids. By evaluating all pathogen genomes released since framework construction, we confirmed that ARGs that recently transferred into pathogens were significantly enriched in Rank II (‘future threats’). Lastly, we applied the framework to gut microbiome genomes from fecal microbiota transplantation donors. We found that although ARGs were widespread (73% of genomes), only 8.9% of genomes contained high-risk ARGs. Our framework provides an easy-to-implement approach to identify current and future antimicrobial resistance threats, with potential clinical applications including reducing risk of microbiome-based interventions.
Agent-based analysis of contagion events according to sourcing locations

The first human infected with the Covid-19 virus was traced to a seafood market in Wuhan, China. Research shows that there are comparable types of viruses found in different and mutually distant areas. This raises several questions: what if the virus originated in another location? How will future waves of epidemics behave if they originate from different locations with a smaller/larger population than Wuhan? To explore these questions, we implement an agent-based model within fractal cities. Cities radiate gravitational social attraction based on their Zipfian population. The probability and predictability of contagion events are analyzed by examining fractal dimensions and lacunarity. Results show that weak gravitational forces of small locations help dissipate infections across country quicker if the pathogen had originated from that location. Gravitational forces of large cities help contain infections within them if they are the starting locations for the pathogen. Greater connectedness and symmetry allow for a more predictable epidemic outcome since there are no obstructions to spreading. To test our hypothesis, we implement datasets from two countries, Sierra Leone and Liberia, and two diseases, Ebola and Covid-19, and obtain the same results.

