Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Machine learning-based prediction of acute kidney injury after nephrectomy in patients with renal cell carcinoma

By Yeonhee Lee
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe precise prediction of acute kidney injury (AKI) after nephrectomy for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is an important issue because of its relationship with subsequent kidney dysfunction and high mortality. Herein we addressed whether machine learning (ML) algorithms could predict postoperative AKI risk better than conventional logistic regression (LR) models. A total of 4104 RCC patients who had undergone unilateral nephrectomy from January 2003 to December 2017 were reviewed. ML models such as support vector machine, random forest, extreme gradient boosting, and light gradient boosting machine (LightGBM) were developed, and their performance based on the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve, accuracy, and F1 score was compared with that of the LR-based scoring model. Postoperative AKI developed in 1167 patients (28.4%). All the ML models had higher performance index values than the LR-based scoring model. Among them, the LightGBM model had the highest value of 0.810 (0.783–0.837). The decision curve analysis demonstrated a greater net benefit of the ML models than the LR-based scoring model over all the ranges of threshold probabilities. The application of ML algorithms improves the predictability of AKI after nephrectomy for RCC, and these models perform better than conventional LR-based models.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artificial Kidney#Kidneys#Cancer Cell#Chronic Kidney Disease#F1#Lr#Aki#Rcc#American#European#T1#Pn#Rn6
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Low hemoglobin levels and an increased risk of psoriasis in patients with chronic kidney disease

Chronic diseases, such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), are frequently accompanied by various comorbidities, including anemia, which is considered a surrogate marker of systemic inflammation. Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease prevalent in patients with chronic disease. Psoriasis risk in patients with CKD, however, especially in patients with low hemoglobin levels, has never been investigated. In this study, we investigated associations between low hemoglobin levels and psoriasis in patients with CKD using data from the National Health Insurance Service of Korea. During a mean follow-up period of 6.16 ± 1.02 years, psoriasis was recorded in 13,803 patients with CKD (2.39% of CKD patients). The cumulative incidence of psoriasis was significantly higher in CKD patients with anemia (hemoglobin levels < 13 g/dL in men and < 12 g/dL in women) than those without. In multivariate-adjusted Cox proportional hazards regression models, the risk of psoriasis was significantly higher in anemic CKD patients than nonanemic CKD patients (hazard ratio [HR] 1.136, 95% CI 1.089–1.185, p < 0.001). Additionally, we noted that the incidence of psoriasis decreased with increasing hemoglobin levels in CKD patients (HR 0.953, 95% CI 0.942–0.965, p < 0.001). Altogether, our findings indicate that low hemoglobin levels are significantly related to psoriasis risk in patients with CKD. Further study is required to elucidate whether low hemoglobin levels have an impact on the development of psoriasis or are merely a surrogate marker of psoriasis risk in patients with CKD.
CancerNature.com

Aspirin enhances the therapeutic efficacy of cisplatin in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma by inhibition of putative cancer stem cells

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) are related to the patient’s prognosis, recurrence and therapy resistance in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). Although increasing evidence suggests that aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid, ASA) could lower the incidence and improve the prognosis of ESCC, the mechanism(s) remains to be fully understood. Methods. We investigated the...
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Overexpression of PVR and PD‑L1 and its association with prognosis in surgically resected squamous cell lung carcinoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87624-x, published online 20 April 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This research was supported by the Basic Science Research Program through the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) funded by the Ministry of Education (NRF-2018R1D1A1B07047811, to HSS).”. “This...
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Combined prognostic nutritional index and albumin-bilirubin grade to predict the postoperative prognosis of HBV-associated hepatocellular carcinoma patients

Correction To: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94035-5, published online 16 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Urology Hepatobiliary Surgery (2), The Affiliated Hospital of North Sichuan Medical College, Nanchong, China’. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Smoking habit as a risk amplifier in chronic kidney disease patients

Several studies showed the association between non-traditional risk factors [proteinuria and estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR)] and cardiovascular (CV) and renal outcomes. Nevertheless, the etiologic role of traditional CV risk factors in referred CKD patients is less defined. Herein, we examined the association between smoking habit and CV events, mortality and CKD progression. We undertook an observational analysis of 1306 stage III–V CKD patients. Smoking habit was modeled as a categorical (never, current or former smokers) and continuous (number of cigarettes/day) variable. Mean eGFR was 35.8 ± 12.5 mL/min/1.73 m2. Never, current and former smokers were 61.1%, 10.8% and 28.1%. During a median follow-up of 2.87 years, current and former smokers were at significant risk for CV events (HRs of 1.93 [95% CI, 1.18–3.16] and 1.44 [95% CI, 1.01–2.05]) versus never smokers. Current smokers were at increased mortality risk (HR 2.13 [95% CI, 1.10–4.11]). Interactions were found between former smokers and proteinuria (p = 0.007) and diabetes (p = 0.041) for renal risk, and between current smokers and male gender (p = 0.044) and CKD stage V (p = 0.039) for renal and mortality risk. In referred CKD patients, smoking habit is independently associated with CV events and mortality. It acts as a risk “amplifier” for the association between other risk factors and renal outcomes.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Preexisting heart failure with reduced ejection fraction attenuates renal fibrosis after ischemia reperfusion via sympathetic activation

Although chronic heart failure is clinically associated with acute kidney injury (AKI), the precise mechanism that connects kidney and heart remains unknown. Here, we elucidate the effect of pre-existing heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) on kidney via sympathetic activity, using the combining models of transverse aortic constriction (TAC) and unilateral renal ischemia reperfusion (IR). The evaluation of acute (24 h) and chronic (2 weeks) phases of renal injury following IR 8 weeks after TAC in C57BL/6 mice revealed that the development of renal fibrosis in chronic phase was significantly attenuated in TAC mice, but not in non-TAC mice, whereas no impact of pre-existing heart failure was observed in acute phase of renal IR. Expression of transforming growth factor-β, monocyte chemoattractant protein-1, and macrophage infiltration were significantly reduced in TAC mice. Lastly, to investigate the effect of sympathetic nerve activity, we performed renal sympathetic denervation two days prior to renal IR, which abrogated attenuation of renal fibrosis in TAC mice. Collectively, we demonstrate the protective effect of pre-existing HFrEF on long-term renal ischemic injury. Renal sympathetic nerve may contribute to this protection; however, further studies are needed to fully clarify the comprehensive mechanisms associated with attenuated renal fibrosis and pre-existing HFrEF.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Trajectories of kidney function in diabetes: a clinicopathological update

Diabetic nephropathy has been traditionally diagnosed based on persistently high albuminuria and a subsequent decline in glomerular filtration rate (GFR), which is widely recognized as the classical phenotype of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). Several studies have emphasized that trajectories of kidney function in patients with diabetes (specifically, changes in GFR and albuminuria over time) can differ from this classical DKD phenotype. Three alternative DKD phenotypes have been reported to date and are characterized by albuminuria regression, a rapid decline in GFR, or non-proteinuric or non-albuminuric DKD. Although kidney biopsies are not typically required for the diagnosis of DKD, a few studies of biopsy samples from patients with DKD have demonstrated that changes in kidney function associate with specific histopathological findings in diabetes. In addition, various clinical and biochemical parameters are related to trajectories of GFR and albuminuria. Collectively, pathological and clinical characteristics can be used to predict trajectories of GFR and albuminuria in diabetes. Furthermore, cohort studies have suggested that the risks of kidney and cardiovascular outcomes might vary among different phenotypes of DKD. A broader understanding of the clinical course of DKD is therefore crucial to improve risk stratification and enable early interventions that prevent adverse outcomes.
Public HealthNature.com

Clinical outcomes of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with renal injury: a multi-hospital observational study from Wuhan

Renal injury is common in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‐19). We aimed to determine the relationship of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and acute kidney injury (AKI) with the characteristics, progression, and prognosis of COVID-19 in-patients. We retrospectively reviewed 1851 COVID-19 patients admitted to 3 hospitals in Wuhan, China. Clinical, laboratory, radiological, treatment, complication, and outcome data were analyzed. Patients were stratified according to levels of eGFR (≥ 90 vs. 60–89 vs. < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2). The risk of reaching the composite endpoint—intensive care unit admission, invasive ventilation, or death—was compared. On admission, 25.5% patients had renal impairment (eGFR < 90 mL/min/1.73 m2), but only 2.6% patients had chronic kidney disease (CKD). The overall in-hospital AKI incidence was 6.7%. Severe illness and comorbidities (hypertension, diabetes, CKD, and cardiovascular/cerebrovascular diseases) were more common among patients with low eGFR (< 90 mL/min/1.73 m2). Despite the more frequent use of intensive oxygen therapy, continuous blood purification, and glucocorticoid treatment, the prognosis of these patients was unsatisfactory, with the incidence of the composite endpoint (15.4% vs. 19.6% vs. 54.5%; P = 0.000) and complications (AKI, respiratory failure, cardiac injury, coagulation disorders, sepsis, etc.) increasing with decreasing eGFR. Kaplan–Meier survival analysis revealed that patients with eGFR < 90 mL/min/1.73 m2 or AKI had significantly escalated risks of reaching the composite endpoint. Multivariate regression analysis showed that renal insufficiency (eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2) on admission and in-hospital AKI independently predicted poor prognosis among COVID-19 in-patients. And renal impairment on admission was a greater predictor of poor prognosis in non-elderly patients than that in elderly patients. Early and continuous renal-function monitoring and early AKI diagnosis are necessary to predict and prevent the progression of COVID-19.
CancerNature.com

Positive feedback regulation of lncRNA PVT1 and HIF2α contributes to clear cell renal cell carcinoma tumorigenesis and metastasis

Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) have been reported to exert important roles in tumors, including clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). PVT1 is an important oncogenic lncRNA which has critical effects on onset and development of various cancers, however, the underlying mechanism of PVT1 functioning in ccRCC remains largely unknown. VHL deficiency-induced HIF2α accumulation is one of the major factors for ccRCC. Here, we identified the potential molecular mechanism of PVT1 in promoting ccRCC development by stabilizing HIF2α. PVT1 was significantly upregulated in ccRCC tissues and high PVT1 expression was associated with poor prognosis of ccRCC patients. Both gain-of-function and loss-of function experiments revealed that PVT1 enhanced ccRCC cells proliferation, migration, and invasion and induced tumor angiogenesis in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, PVT1 interacted with HIF2α protein and enhanced its stability by protecting it from ubiquitination-dependent degradation, thereby exerting its biological significance. Meanwhile, HIF2α bound to the enhancer of PVT1 to transactivate its expression. Furthermore, HIF2α specific inhibitor could repress PVT1 expression and its oncogenic functions. Therefore, our study demonstrates that the PVT1/ HIF2α positive feedback loop involves in tumorigenesis and progression of ccRCC, which may be exploited for anticancer therapy.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Comparison of ocular surface assessment and adherence between preserved and preservative-free latanoprost in glaucoma: a parallel-grouped randomized trial

Given that nonadherence is related to subject characteristics and drug tolerance and preserved eye drops tend to be more intolerable than preservative-free ones, we conducted a phase 4, parallel-grouped, investigator-blind, active-control, randomized, multicenter study. A total of 51 patients with intraocular pressure (IOP) ≥ 15 mmHg diagnosed with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension were randomly assigned to the preserved latanoprost group (n = 26) and the preservative-free latanoprost group (n = 25). The efficacy variables were corneal/conjunctival staining grade, Ocular Surface Disease Index (OSDI), adherence at 12 weeks after the first administration; corneal/conjunctival staining grade at 4 weeks; and IOP, tear break-up time (TBUT), and hyperemia score at 4 and 12 weeks. The safety variables included visual acuity and drug tolerance questionnaire results. There was no statistically significant difference in corneal/conjunctival staining grade, OSDI, or TBUT between the groups at 4 and 12 weeks. However, the adherence rate was higher and the hyperemia score was lower in the preservative-free group than in the preserved group. The severity and duration of stinging/burning sensation were lower in the preservative-free group than in the preserved group. Overall, preservative-free latanoprost showed better ocular tolerance assessed by hyperemia scores and stinging/burning symptoms following higher adherence than preserved latanoprost.
Nature.com

Extracellular vesicles and exosomes generated from cystic renal epithelial cells promote cyst growth in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease

Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) is caused by germline mutations of PKD1 or PKD2 on one allele and a somatic mutation inactivating the remaining normal allele. However, if and how null ADPKD gene renal epithelial cells affect the biology and function of neighboring cells, including heterozygous renal epithelial cells, fibroblasts and macrophages during cyst initiation and expansion remains unknown. Here we address this question with a “cystic extracellular vesicles/exosomes theory”. We show that cystic cell derived extracellular vesicles and urinary exosomes derived from ADPKD patients promote cyst growth in Pkd1 mutant kidneys and in 3D cultures. This is achieved by: 1) downregulation of Pkd1 gene expression and upregulation of specific miRNAs, resulting in the activation of PKD associated signaling pathways in recipient renal epithelial cells and tissues; 2) the activation of fibroblasts; and 3) the induction of cytokine expression and the recruitment of macrophages to increase renal inflammation in cystic kidneys. Inhibition of exosome biogenesis/release with GW4869 significantly delays cyst growth in aggressive and milder ADPKD mouse models, suggesting that targeting exosome secretion has therapeutic potential for ADPKD.
CancerNature.com

FDG-PET predicts bone invasion and prognosis in patients with oral squamous cell carcinoma

18F-fluorodeoxyglucose-positron emission tomography (FDG-PET) is widely used for tumor staging. This study sought to determine the relationship of preoperative primary tumor SUVmax (tSUVmax) with the clinicopathological features of patients with OSCC and to compare the prognostic ability of tSUVmax with that of other recurrence factors. Data of 340 patients with OSCC who were diagnosed, treated, and followed up at the Changhua Christian Hospital were retrospectively analyzed. Only patients with OSCC arising from gingiva, palate, floor of the mouth, and retromolar trigone and those who had received preoperative FDG-PET within 2 weeks before surgery were included. tSUVmax value > 9.2 was the strong predictor of bone invasion (area under the receiver operating characteristic curve, 0.844). tSUVmax value > 7.2 showed a strong association with advanced pathological T stage and recurrence factors and was associated with poor survival; tSUVmax > 7.2 showed stronger predictive power for poor disease-free survival (DFS) than pT stage and the other recurrence factors related to primary tumor. FDG-PET can be a useful supplement to contrast-enhanced computed tomography or contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging for diagnosing bone invasion by OSCC. The tSUVmax value was an independent predictor of DFS in this study.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Efficacy and tolerability of Janus kinase inhibitors in myelofibrosis: a systematic review and network meta-analysis

Myelofibrosis is a myeloproliferative neoplasm associated with constitutional symptoms, increasing splenomegaly, and worsening cytopenias. Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors have been used for the treatment of myelofibrosis for several years, but there is a lack of comparative information between those treatments. A systematic review and network meta-analysis was performed on randomized controlled trials in patients with myelofibrosis receiving JAK inhibitor or placebo or control. Primary outcomes were efficacy on spleen volume reduction and total symptom score reduction. Additional analyses were conducted on anemia and thrombopenia events. Seven studies were included in the network meta-analysis including 1953 patients randomly assigned to four JAK inhibitors—ruxolitinib, fedratinib, pacritinib, momelotinib—or control. In first-line therapy, momelotinib and fedratinib were associated with comparable efficacy to ruxolitinib, and with less toxicity on erythrocytes and platelets, respectively. Pacritinib was less effective on splenomegaly than ruxolitinib as a first-line treatment but seemed effective in second line, after ruxolitinib exposure. Fedratinib and ruxolitinib that are FDA approved in myelofibrosis have both confirmed being valuable option to treat splenomegaly and constitutional symptoms, and their slightly different tolerance-profiles can guide therapeutic choice for first-line treatment, according to patient profile. Momelotinib could be another option especially due to its positive effect on anemia.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Cerebrospinal fluid oligoclonal immunoglobulin gamma bands and long-term disability progression in multiple sclerosis: a retrospective cohort study

Multiple sclerosis (MS) patients with immunoglobulin gamma (IgG) oligoclonal bands (OCB) in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) have different genetic backgrounds and brain MRI features compared to those without. In this study, we aimed to determine whether CSF-OCB status is associated with long-term disability outcomes. We used Swedish MS register data on clinically definite MS patients with known OCB status. Date of birth, age at MS onset, and time to sustained Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) milestones 3, 4, and 6; time to conversion to secondary progressive (SP) MS, sex, and immunomodulatory treatment (IMTs) duration were collected. Multivariate Cox regression models were used to investigate the association between OCB status and risk of reaching each milestone. The OCB-positive group reached disability milestones at an earlier time and younger age. OCB-positivity significantly increased the risk of reaching EDSS 3.0 (HR = 1.29, 95% CI 1.12 to 1.48, P < 0.001) and 4.0 (HR = 1.38, 95% CI 1.17 to 1.63, P < 0.001). The OCB-positive group had a 20% higher risk of conversion to SPMS. CSF-OCB presence is associated with higher risk of reaching EDSS milestones and conversion to SPMS. Our findings suggest higher disease modifying effect of OCB presence in the early inflammatory stages of MS.
HealthNature.com

Comparison of the efficacy of supraglottic airway devices in low-risk adult patients: a network meta-analysis and systematic review

Numerous supraglottic airway device (SADs) have been designed for adults; however, their relative efficacy, indicated by parameters such as adequacy of sealing, ease of application, and postinsertion complications, remains unclear. We conducted a systematic review and network meta-analysis to evaluate the efficacy of various SADs. We searched electronic databases for randomized controlled trials comparing at least two types of SADs published before December 2019. The primary outcomes were oropharyngeal leak pressure (OLP), risk of first-attempt insertion failure, and postoperative sore throat rate (POST). We included 108 studies (n = 10,645) comparing 17 types of SAD. The Proseal laryngeal mask airway (LMA), the I-gel supraglottic airway, the Supreme LMA, the Streamlined Liner of the Pharynx Airway, the SoftSeal, the Cobra Perilaryngeal Airway, the Air-Q, the Laryngeal Tube, the Laryngeal Tube Suction II, the Laryngeal Tube Suction Disposable, AuraGain, and Protector had significantly higher OLP (mean difference ranging from 3.98 to 9.18 cmH2O) compared with that of a classic LMA (C-LMA). The Protector exhibited the highest OLP and was ranked first. All SADs had a similar likelihood of first-attempt insertion failure and POST compared with the C-LMA. Our findings indicate that the Protector may be the best SAD because it has the highest OLP.
CancerNature.com

Impact on patients with oral squamous cell carcinoma in different anatomical subsites: a single-center study in Taiwan

The incidence of oral cavity squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) is particularly high in South Asia. According to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, OSCC can arise in several subsites. We investigated survival rates and the clinical and pathological characteristics of OSCC in different anatomical subsites in the Taiwanese population. We retrospectively analyzed data for 3010 patients with OSCC treated at the Changhua Christian Hospital. Subsequently, we compared clinical and pathological features of OSCC in different subsites. Pathological T4 stage OSCCs occurred in the alveolar ridge and retromolar trigone in 56.4% and 43.7% of cases, respectively. More than 25% of patients with tongue OSCC and 23.4% of those with retromolar OSCC had lymph node metastasis. The prognosis was worst for hard palate OSCC (hazard ratio 1.848; p < 0.001) and alveolar ridge OSCC (hazard ratio 1.220; p = 0.017). Retromolar OSCC recurred most often and tongue OSCC second most often. The risk for cancer-related mortality was highest for hard palate OSCC, followed by alveolar ridge and retromolar OSCC. We found distinct differences in survival among the different subsites of OSCC. Our findings may also help prompt future investigations of OSCC in different subsites in Taiwanese patients.
CancerNature.com

MK2206 attenuates atherosclerosis by inhibiting lipid accumulation, cell migration, proliferation, and inflammation

Cardiovascular disease is a common comorbidity in patients with cancer, and the main leading cause of noncancer-related deaths in cancer survivors. Considering that current antitumor drugs usually induce cardiovascular injury, the quest for developing new antitumor drugs, especially those with cardiovascular protection, is crucial for improving cancer prognosis. MK2206 is a phase II clinical anticancer drug and the role of this drug in cardiovascular disease is still unclear. Here, we revealed that MK2206 significantly reduced vascular inflammation, atherosclerotic lesions, and inhibited proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cell in ApoE−/− mice in vivo. We demonstrated that MK2206 reduced lipid accumulation by promoting cholesterol efflux but did not affect lipid uptake and decreased inflammatory response by modulating inflammation-related mRNA stability in macrophages. In addition, we revealed that MK2206 suppressed migration, proliferation, and inflammation in vascular smooth muscle cells. Moreover, MK2206 inhibited proliferation and inflammation of endothelial cells. The present results suggest that MK2206, as a promising drug in clinical antitumor therapy, exhibits anti-inflammatory and antiatherosclerotic potential. This report provides a novel strategy for the prevention of cardiovascular comorbidities in cancer survivors.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Expression of HO1 and PER2 can predict the incidence of delirium in trauma patients with concomitant brain injury

Intensive care unit (ICU)-acquired delirium is associated with adverse outcome in trauma patients with concomitant traumatic brain injury (TBI), but diagnosis remains challenging. Quantifying circadian disruption by analyzing expression of the circadian gene period circadian regulator 2 (PER2) and heme oxygenase 1 (HO1), which determines heme turnover, may prove to be potential diagnostic tools. Expression of PER2 and HO1 was quantified using qPCR from blood samples 1 day and 7 days after trauma. Association analysis was performed comparing mRNA expression levels with parameters of trauma (ISS—injury severity score), delirium, acute kidney injury (AKI) and length of ICU stay. 48 polytraumatized patients were included (equal distribution of TBI versus non-TBI) corrected for ISS, age and gender using a matched pairs approach. Expression levels of PER2 and HO1 were independent of age (PER2: P = 0.935; HO1: P = 0.988), while expression levels were significantly correlated with trauma severity (PER2: P = 0.009; HO1: P < 0.001) and longer ICU length of stay (PER2: P = 0.018; HO1: P < 0.001). High expression levels increased the odds of delirium occurrence (PER2: OR = 4.32 [1.14–13.87]; HO1: OR = 4.50 [1.23–14.42]). Patients with TBI showed a trend towards elevated PER2 (OR = 3.00 [0.84–9.33], P = 0.125), but not towards delirium occurrence (P = 0.556). TBI patients were less likely to develop AKI compared to non-TBI (P = 0.022). Expression levels of PER2 and HO1 correlate with the incidence of delirium in an age-independent manner and may potentially improve diagnostic algorithms when used as delirium biomarkers.
HealthNature.com

Dialysis adequacy predictions using a machine learning method

Dialysis adequacy is an important survival indicator in patients with chronic hemodialysis. However, there are inconveniences and disadvantages to measuring dialysis adequacy by blood samples. This study used machine learning models to predict dialysis adequacy in chronic hemodialysis patients using repeatedly measured data during hemodialysis. This study included 1333 hemodialysis sessions corresponding to the monthly examination dates of 61 patients. Patient demographics and clinical parameters were continuously measured from the hemodialysis machine; 240 measurements were collected from each hemodialysis session. Machine learning models (random forest and extreme gradient boosting [XGBoost]) and deep learning models (convolutional neural network and gated recurrent unit) were compared with multivariable linear regression models. The mean absolute percentage error (MAPE), root mean square error (RMSE), and Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient (Corr) for each model using fivefold cross-validation were calculated as performance measurements. The XGBoost model had the best performance among all methods (MAPE = 2.500; RMSE = 2.906; Corr = 0.873). The deep learning models with convolutional neural network (MAPE = 2.835; RMSE = 3.125; Corr = 0.833) and gated recurrent unit (MAPE = 2.974; RMSE = 3.230; Corr = 0.824) had similar performances. The linear regression models had the lowest performance (MAPE = 3.284; RMSE = 3.586; Corr = 0.770) compared with other models. Machine learning methods can accurately infer hemodialysis adequacy using continuously measured data from hemodialysis machines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy