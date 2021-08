Leapfrog Services, Inc., a leading Managed IT Services Provider, today announced that they have hired operations and media executive Aubrey Sabala as their Chief Operating Officer. Under her leadership, she will focus on continuing to build and scale Leapfrog to accommodate their accelerated growth, with an initial focus on sales and marketing operations. Prior to joining Leapfrog, Sabala most recently served as Head of Business Transformation at dentsu International, and held leadership roles at Google, Facebook, 360i and AOL.