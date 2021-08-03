Cancel
Small & Midsize Business CEOs' Confidence Continues to Rise Despite Labor Challenges

 4 days ago

Confidence among CEOs in the second quarter of 2021 has risen to its highest level in three years, according to the Vistage CEO Confidence Index, which measures sentiment on various economic and business topics among small and mid-sized business leaders. Despite the Vistage CEO Confidence Index rising to 108.8, many business leaders are faced with hiring challenges following the pandemic.

metroatlantaceo.com

Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas economy continues to grow despite labor shortage, supply chain issues

The economic recovery in Texas is advancing broadly as business and hiring activity increases, despite the continued challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. The state economy grew at a strong pace in recent months as both the manufacturing and service sectors expanded, according to...
EconomyGrand Rapids Business Journal

Business leaders report confidence in economy

The Right Place met with 118 business leaders in June who reported strong confidence in the health of their companies and the economy as they begin transitioning to post-pandemic modes of operating. The meetings were designed to better understand the challenges and opportunities facing the region’s companies while offering insight...
Travelalbanyceo.com

Deloitte: Business Travel Set for a Slow Takeoff

After more than a year of cancelled meetings, conferences and tradeshows, and closed workspaces, business travel will accelerate in the second half of 2021, but will remain well below pre-pandemic levels. The reopening and return to office-based work will be a primary trigger to reinitiate corporate travel, though executives are...
Small Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

July Startup Sentiment Index Shows Pandemic Boosts Desire for Business Ownership

Entrepreneurs who agree or strongly agree that "now is a good time to start a business" were 65.9% in July, below the record level of 76.9% reached in June. Nonetheless, 44.4% of respondents report that the pandemic actually increased the desire to control their own destinies through business ownership. FranchiseInsights.com compiles monthly the Small Business Startup Sentiment Index™(SSI) of individuals who have recently inquired about businesses for sale.
Educationmetroatlantaceo.com

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 330,000 Jobs in July

Private sector employment increased by 330,000 jobs from June to July according to the July ADP®National Employment Report™. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP's actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.
Economybusinesswest.com

IT Labor Force Presents Challenges and Opportunities

When the pandemic arrived early last year and many companies adjusted to remote work for their staff, it was IT professionals who got everyone up and running from their homes. Now, as the world begins to move away from the pandemic and companies begin bringing employees back to the office, the demand to hire IT pros is even higher than it was before COVID-19 emerged. And that poses challenges for employers.
Technologyaithority.com

Paylocity Momentum Continues As Clients Embrace Modern Workforce Solutions To Improve Business Outcomes In Highly Competitive Labor Environment

Usage of Community and Video on Paylocity Platform up Significantly as Clients Focus on Improving the Employee Experience to Attract and Retain Talent. HR and Payroll software provider Paylocity announced continued momentum and adoption of its Modern Workforce Solutions that include innovative features such as Community, Premium Video, Surveys, Learning Management and the recently launched Modern Workforce Index. Companies are leveraging these features to help elevate the employee experience in the current competitive environment, where attracting and retaining talent has become paramount. The company has also received recognition for these solutions from third-party organizations including G2 and Lighthouse Research and Advisory.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Manufacturing sector continues to grow despite rising costs

UK manufacturing businesses are still growing but are having to fend off some of the fastest increases to their costs in decades. The manufacturing sector outstripped expectations in the monthly IHS Markit CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey released on Monday. It showed a reading of 60.4 last month, down...
EconomyIola Register

Pay rises amid labor shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and salaries rose at a healthy pace in the three months ended in June as employers competed to find enough workers to fill millions of available jobs. Pay increased 1% in the second quarter for workers in the private sector, the Labor Department said Friday. That’s...
Illinois Statewgnradio.com

Thought Leader Adam Lutostanski: Worker shortages continue to be a big challenge for Illinois businesses

Adam Lutostanski (Head of Illinois Commercial Banking at Associated Bank) joined Steve Ruxton, in for Steve Grzanich, to talk about the big challenges businesses are still facing with trying to get more people to go back to work. Then the conversation transitions to more positive news and discuss what the state is doing to attract new companies to the area. Finally, the guys wrap up by discussing some emerging trends in the business world, including how technology continues to play an important role to the overall success and growth of companies in the area.
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Labor or wage shortage? Local businesses' struggle to hire workers continues

Montrose residents driving on Main Street this month read a not-so-subliminal message on the famous, single arch McDonald’s display. The message was clear:. It’s a clear nod to what the county and cities around the nation are facing: According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings rose to 9.3 million by the end of April. In June, the number of job leavers (people who quit or voluntarily left their jobs) rose by 164,000 to 942,000. And the long-term unemployed (people jobless for 27 weeks or more) increased by 233,000 to 4 million, 2.9 million higher than in February 2020.
Economycbs4indy.com

Strategic Wealth: Businesses and the labor crunch

The labor crunch in the U.S. continues. Mike Reeves with Strategic Wealth Designers discusses the disruption in the job market, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how enhanced unemployment benefits have affected the workforce.
BusinessLong Island Business News

For small business, access to capital, rising operating costs are concerns

Even if small business owners are optimistic about the future, they see challenges ahead. Weighing heavily are access to capital, rising operating costs and the difficulty in trying to hire workers. On Wednesday, several business owners in Valley Stream met with Deputy Majority Leader Michaelle Solages to discuss the challenges.
EconomyForbes

Continuous Disruption: A Chance For Midsize Companies To Redefine Finance Efficiency

Countless waves of disruptions have been unleashed within the past year – affecting how people work, how customers buy, and how organizations engage suppliers and partners. Without warning, midsize companies were forced to pivot and work in new ways, often finding it more difficult to adapt than their larger counterparts due to limited resources.
Small BusinessForbes

Small Business Labor Shortage

Supply chain disruptions have become the favorite “go to” explanation for the difficulties experienced by small businesses. A shortage of microchips holding up automobile and durable goods productions, of lumber production, produce, and more, the list is long. Many small firms are experiencing problems restoring operations, many in the “supply chain” of yet another firm.
Baltimore, MDjhu.edu

Small businesses, growing

Tisha Skinner, owner of multiple Smoothie King franchises in Baltimore, snaps a selfie with her graduation certificate from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Baltimore program during a ceremony held June 7. The training and financing program, hosted at Johns Hopkins, provides budding entrepreneurs a practical business education, support services,...

