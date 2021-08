Allen’s Community Enhancement Department proposed two items at the July 27 City Council meeting. The first was a Substantial Amendment to its 2021-2024 Consolidated Plan and 2020-2021 Annual Action to redistribute Community Development Block Grant-COVID (CDBG-CV) funds between COVID relief programs. The second was the 2021-2022 Annual Action Plan, which is a yearly requirement of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD). Both CDBG programs are exclusively funded by HUD. Funds are distributed to Allen each year based on population and demographic data and allocated through the Annual Action Plan. In addition, the City received one-time COVID relief funds in 2020 to address ongoing COVID relief efforts. Learn about the many programs and services these funds support.