Container Home is a Relaxed Getaway Near the Costa Rican Beach

homedit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucked away in a quiet area of Uvita, Costa Rica is a brand new two-bedroom home crafted from two shipping containers that is the ideal base for a tropical getaway. This coastal town is in the Puntarenas district and is known for beautiful beaches, stunning waterfalls, and whale watching. Part of the Osa Peninsula — called the most biodiverse place on Earth — the popular destination area has everything you look for, from exotic wildlife and jungles to the ocean.

