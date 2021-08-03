Cancel
Survey: US Consumers Are Feeling Better Financially, and Ready to Spend on Products, Services, and Investment

 4 days ago

Buoyed by vaccinations, widespread economic reopening, and a new round of government stimulus, American consumers reported spending more—and cutting back less—across a range of categories in the second quarter of 2021. According to the US Consumer Dynamics Report: Q2 2021, part of a series drawn from The Conference Board® Global Consumer Confidence Survey, just 8 percent of respondents had no spare cash to spend in Q2—down from 17 percent in Q1.

Educationvaldostaceo.com

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 330,000 Jobs in July

Private sector employment increased by 330,000 jobs from June to July according to the July ADP®National Employment Report™. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP's actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.
Small Businessvaldostaceo.com

July Startup Sentiment Index Shows Pandemic Boosts Desire for Business Ownership

Entrepreneurs who agree or strongly agree that "now is a good time to start a business" were 65.9% in July, below the record level of 76.9% reached in June. Nonetheless, 44.4% of respondents report that the pandemic actually increased the desire to control their own destinies through business ownership. FranchiseInsights.com compiles monthly the Small Business Startup Sentiment Index™(SSI) of individuals who have recently inquired about businesses for sale.
AgricultureStuttgart Daily Leader

Consumers spend more on services in 2nd quarter, less on durable goods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Consumer spending continued to grow in the second quarter, but its rate of expansion was much slower than the previous quarter, according to Thursday’s report from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis. Personal consumption expenditures increased by 11.8 percent in the second quarter. “Spending was up by...
Agriculturemagnoliareporter.com

Consumer spending increasing, but at a slower rate

Consumer spending continued to grow in the second quarter, but its rate of expansion was much slower than the previous quarter, according to Thursday’s report from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis. Personal consumption expenditures increased by 11.8 percent in the second quarter. “Spending was up by about the same...
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

US consumer spending buoys on solid service sectors as inflation pushes higher

On Friday, US Commerce Department data had revealed that US Consumer Spending, the élan vital of US economy accountable for roughly a two-third of entire economic activities, had surged robustly last month as an acceleration in vaccination drive had ramped up demands for services related to travel and tourism sectors which reportedly had borne the heaviest brunt of the pandemic’s fiscal fallouts last year, however, much of the gains in consumer spending had been related to a price-hike as the United States’ annualized inflation rate widens its distance further from US Fed’s target of 2.0 per cent.
BusinessRoanoke Times

US consumers boost spending

WASHINGTON — American consumers increased their spending by 1% in June — a dose of energy for an economy that is quickly rebounding from the pandemic recession but faces new risks led by the delta variant of the coronavirus. At the same time, a key inflation barometer that is closely...
AgricultureGuard Online

Experiences, not things, in consumer spending habits

Consumer spending continued to grow in the second quarter, but its rate of expansion was much slower than the previous quarter, according to Thursday’s report from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis. Personal consumption expenditures increased by 11.8 percent in the second quarter. “Spending was up by about the same...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

Survey: How US employees feel about a full return to the workplace

Employers in the US are making decisions about whether their employees should return to the workplace, or if they can continue working remotely. Four in 10 Americans who currently work from home at least one day a week would seek another job if employers ask for a full return to the workplace.
Businessactionforex.com

US: Spending Bounces Back in June, Led by Services

Personal income edged up 0.1% in June, even as economic impact payments continued to pull back in the month, beating expectations for a fall of 0.3%. Wages and salaries increased by solid 0.7%. The rise was smaller than the increase in prices in the month. Controlling for inflation and taxes, real personal disposable income fell 0.5% in June.
Economymarketplace.org

How are consumers feeling about the economy?

It’s been quite a week for economic news. We found out that home prices shot up astronomically, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell thinks the economic recovery is on track and growth is strong, at 6.5% annualized in the second quarter. So how are consumers feeling? Well, it could be better....
Economyactionforex.com

US: Robust Consumer Spending Drives GDP growth in Q2

The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.5% annualized pace in the second quarter, below the median consensus estimate for 8.4%. Consumers were the key driver of domestic demand strength. Spending rallied 11.8%, following a 11.4% pace in Q1. Consumer spending was strong across categories, led by a 12.6% jump in nondurable goods, but durables (+9.9%) and services (+12.0%) were also healthy.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

US consumer confidence at 17-month high; business spending on equipment strong

WASHINGTON (July 27): US consumer confidence inched up to a 17-month high in July, with households' spending plans rising, even as concerns about higher inflation lingered, suggesting the economy maintained its strong growth clip early in the third quarter. The economy's prospects were further brightened by other data on Tuesday...
Economythepaypers.com

Financial institutions to accelerate spending in regtech, ClauseMatch survey shows

During the pandemic, financial institutions have been accelerating spending on regulatory technology, a survey of almost 40 organisations conducted by ClauseMatch has found. More than 42% of survey respondents witnessed a sharp rise in spending on regulatory solutions over the last six months, due to changes in working practices during the pandemic. The research also showed that 50% of demand from all new businesses for the regtech industry is from banks, which have been slow to embrace new technologies.

