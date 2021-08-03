Survey: US Consumers Are Feeling Better Financially, and Ready to Spend on Products, Services, and Investment

On Friday, US Commerce Department data had revealed that US Consumer Spending, the élan vital of US economy accountable for roughly a two-third of entire economic activities, had surged robustly last month as an acceleration in vaccination drive had ramped up demands for services related to travel and tourism sectors which reportedly had borne the heaviest brunt of the pandemic’s fiscal fallouts last year, however, much of the gains in consumer spending had been related to a price-hike as the United States’ annualized inflation rate widens its distance further from US Fed’s target of 2.0 per cent.