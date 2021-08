(HS Specialist II or III) This is a regular, full-time position for a Qualified Mental Health Professional (QMHP) to perform a variety of tasks while working largely in the community providing crisis and de-escalation services with law enforcement, partners in criminal justice, and community members. Duties will include assisting in quality assurance activities, participation in program planning and development, engaging in concurrent, collaborative documentation in EMR with clients, and may include care coordination and case management, crisis services, skills training, providing or participating in consultation, in-service training, and education programs as well as other necessary administrative tasks and related work as required by the program supervisor/manager. Please see https://www.co.yamhill.or.us/hr for more details.