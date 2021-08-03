Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

David Suddreth of the Tommy Nobis Center, Services They Provide

metroatlantaceo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President of Business Operations at the Tommy Nobis Center David Suddreth talks about the mission of the TNC and the different services they provide to businesses. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Nobis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Operations#Tnc#Tnc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Boston, MAaithority.com

MPE Partners and Plastic Components, Inc. Announce the Acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC

MPE Partners of Cleveland, OH and Boston, MA, along with portfolio company Plastic Components, Inc. (PCI) of Germantown, WI, announced the acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC of Clearfield, UT, a portfolio company of Sage Park, Inc. SMI is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified injection molder offering a full suite of design, manufacturing, and value-added services to a diverse range of sectors, including medical, industrial, recreation, and consumer.
Watertown, CTStamford Advocate

Siemon Expands Its Data Center and Fiber Expertise

WATERTOWN, Conn. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. The Siemon Company, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce the expansion of its data center and fiber expertise with the addition of three new experts that combined bring more than 75 years of industry experience to the company. Gary Bernstein,...
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Completes Acquisition of IT Services Provider Trivadis AG

Accenture has completed the acquisition of Trivadis AG, an IT services provider specializing in platforms and solutions that enable highly automated provisioning and innovative use of data. Terms of the transaction, which Accenture announced on July 1, were not disclosed. With headquarters in Glattbrugg, Switzerland, Trivadis uses a suite of...
Small Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

Lara Hodgson of NOW, Working to Secure Large Contracts

President & CEO of Now Lara Hodgson explains how to grow your business with large contracts and how the NOW Network can help your small business. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
EconomyAugusta Free Press

These are the top 5 LLC formation services in 2021

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. America is a very easy country to set up a business in, but it is an overwhelming process. Besides juggling with your business plan and finding investors, you also need to make sure to meet all the state requirements, ensuring your business is compliant.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Dalet Announces New Hires to its Leadership Team

Dalet this week announced three new appointments to its leadership team, focusing on customer service and cloud operations. Benjamin Zores is the company’s new Head of Cloud Operations, leading a team that will be responsible for optimizing how Dalet deploys, upgrades, supports and maintains mission-critical cloud environments. An expert at managing cloud environments at scale, Benjamin will ensure Dalet solutions operate at optimal reliability, capacity, efficiency, security and cost. Prior to joining Dalet, Benjamin was Director of Cloud Operations and Infrastructure at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, where he designed and maintained a global mesh of datacenters and associated cloud-native software stack for real-time telecommunications systems, daily sustaining millions of users.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

BlackArch Partners Advises HK Solutions on its New Partnership with CenterOak Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. BlackArch Partners, LLC (“BlackArch”) is pleased to announce that HK Solutions Group (“HK Solutions” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Summit Equity Group, LLC, has been acquired by CenterOak Partners, LLC (“CenterOak”). HK Solutions, headquartered in Des Moines, IA, is a premier provider...
Businessaithority.com

Deel, The Leading Platform For Global Hiring And Payments, Acquires Zeitgold To Strengthen Payroll & AI Offerings

This is Deel’s first acquisition since the company raised $156M Series C. Deel, the market leader in the global payroll and compliance space, announced that it had joined forces with Zeitgold to fuel international growth and enhance the depth and breadth of its product offerings. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Deel as the company continues to scale, adding thousands of customers as working and hiring practices continue to transform rapidly. Deel is adding a full line of products through this acquisition to improve their customer experience further and provide them with the right solutions to scale internationally.
Farmington Hills, MIfranchising.com

Local Payroll Service Provider Announces Opening

Farmington Hills Native Opens Payroll Business to Support Local Communities with Workforce Compliance Strategies and Solutions. August 02, 2021 // Franchising.com // Farmington Hills, Mich. - Tricia Chau, of Farmington Hills, announced the launch of her innovative payroll services firm - Payroll Vault. Payroll Vault introduces a new model for offering payroll that is founded on a client-focused, technology-driven approach. Payroll Vault differentiates itself from competitors by offering a highly simplified and localized payroll process that also delivers a high level of personalized service.
Bethesda, MDExecutiveBiz

SaiTech Receives Follow-On Award for NASA Center IT Services

Bethesda, Maryland-based SaiTech will continue to support information technology operations at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi under a new five-year contract worth $30.8 million. The woman-owned company will provide IT services to the rocket engine test facility and its tenant organizations and contractors, the space agency said Saturday. Work...
Retailmyrtlebeachonline.com

Eateries and service providers sign on to be part of Carolina Forest shopping center

Marketplace at the Mill in Carolina Forest is taking shape. Several tenants have signed on to be part of the shopping center that is currently under construction and will be anchored by a Publix supermarket. Recently-added tenants include Fortune Asian Bistro, Sweetberry Bowls, River Oaks Pizzeria, Firehouse Subs, Great Clips,...
Erie, PArubbernews.com

Eriez doubles size of service center

ERIE, Pa.—Eriez Manufacturing Co. Inc. has opened the doors to its expanded service and repair center, now twice as big, with new high-capacity cranes, controls, lifting assets and hand tools. As part of a recently completed 38,000-sq.-ft. addition, Eriez hopes the Wager Road facility, not far from its corporate headquarters...
JobsTimes Union

CustomerServ Brings Jobs to Kenya, by Partnering with CCI to Provide Call Center Services for Major Tech Brand

SUGAR LAND, Texas (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. CustomerServ, an outsourcing pioneer that specializes in helping brands partner with call center and business process outsourcing (BPO) vendors worldwide, launched its second client in Nairobi, Kenya, with Africa’s largest BPO company – CCI. CustomerServ has created over 100,000 new outsourcing jobs globally since its inception in 2006, and is committed to job growth in emerging markets. Known as impact sourcing, CustomerServ’s commitment to bringing work to areas with high unemployment and limited career opportunities is a key part of the company’s business strategy and corporate social responsibility.
Softwarethefastmode.com

Why Service Providers Love uCPE Featured

A few years ago, I was leading an R&D team at BT and driving the international service provider collaboration on NFV under the umbrella of the ETSI NFV Industry Specification Group. We made rapid progress on a PoC for a “Virtual CPE (vCPE)” using software versions of network appliances commonly deployed in the BT network.
Bond County, ILwgel.com

Unit Two Contracts With New Food Service Provider

When the new school year begins in Bond County Community Unit 2, food service in the cafeterias will be different. At its recent meeting, the Unit 2 school board approved entering into a one-year contract with Missouri-based OPAA! Food Management Incorporated. All current cafeteria staff will remain employees of the...
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

TurningPoint Joint Venture awarded contract to provide Center for Medicaid & CHIP Services (CMCS) Website Content Management and Software development services

ROCKVILLE, Md. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint) announces today that CMS has selected its joint venture, TurningPoint-DSFederal, JV, L.L.C. (FedPoint), to provide web content management and development support for CMCS’ three public-facing websites: http://www.Medicaid.gov, http://data.Medicaid.gov, and http://www.InsureKidsNow.gov. Through collaboration with CMCS and other contractors, FedPoint will help to maintain a vigorous web presence that communicates programmatic information and relevant Medicaid data with the public. The award, won through a competitive procurement process, adds to FedPoint’s growing portfolio of federal contract engagements.
Technologyinformation-age.com

Databarracks provides backup-as-a-service for Govia Thameslink Railway

Business continuity provider Databarracks has been providing a backup-as-a-service (BaaS) solution for Govia Thameslink Railway, the UK's largest railway company. The BaaS service from Databarracks is supporting over 10,000 users, at over 250 locations throughout the UK, helping Govia Thameslink Railway to streamline its data protection processes. The railway franchise’s...
Businessaccountingtoday.com

RSM to acquire C Systems and Confluence Global

RSM US LLP is adding the U.S. and Canadian operations of C Systems, a consulting firm that specializes in nonprofit technology services and association management systems, and Confluence Global, a Salesforce consulting partner. Under the deal, RSM will acquire substantially all the assets of C Systems LLC, C Systems Canada...

Comments / 0

Community Policy