Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Rainbow Olympics push Japan on LGBTQ rights

Finger Lakes Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020 Summer Olympic Games have marked a historic number of publicly out gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and nonbinary athletes in Tokyo. (Aug. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f0e635ea6ed6444aa0f516fdfb0d181e.

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Lgbtq Rights#Lgbtq#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
San Francisco, CAindybay.org

"Unite to Fight" Holds March for LGBTQ and Human Rights

People's March and Rally Returns in Absence of Pride Parade in San Francisco This Year. In the absence of an "official" Pride parade this year, San Francisco's LGBTQ community marched down Polk Street to City Hall for the People's March and Rally on June 27. With signs, banners, and costumes, the diverse crowd of roughly a thousand people followed a custom built bus sound truck, proclaiming "Make Racism Wrong Again", and four march leaders. Unlike San Francisco's previous Pride parades, UPS, United Airlines, Apple, and other corporate sponsors were absent.
Sportsiosconews.com

Belarus sprinter thanks Japan, Poland officials

A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals at home after criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games on Thursday thanked those who aided her journey to Poland. (Aug. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fff0f9e24b474766969629f387f7cd35.
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
Societyarcamax.com

How LGBTQ rights forced Hungary into a moment of reckoning

BUDAPEST, Hungary — It started with a book of kid’s fairytales, and is culminating in a defining test of a nation’s democracy and even its future in the European Union. Hungary’s weaponization of gay rights has led to a showdown rarely seen between the bloc and a member state. Brussels is threatening action over an LGBTQ law that could involve cutting funds to Budapest. Prime Minister Viktor Orban proposed to put what he calls the protection of children against homosexual content to a referendum.
SocietyPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Meet 7 Activists Fighting to Improve LGBTQ+ Rights Across Africa

I’ve personally experienced two homophobic attacks in my home city of Enugu, in southeastern Nigeria: one from the police and the other from a crowd of students. In both instances, I was threatened with death and left traumatized. Unfortunately, such attacks in Nigeria, and in much of Africa, where just 22 out of 54 of the continent’s countries have legalized LGBTQ+ unions, are common. The other 32 countries have various penalties for LGBTQ+ people, such as life imprisonment (Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia, among them) and even the death penalty (Somalia, Mauritania, South Sudan, and Nigeria, in states where sharia law is applied).
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: For LGBTQ+ rights to be a reality in Mexico, it is crucial to fight phobias

Cornejo Manzo is a trans political strategist and former public official. She lives in Tijuana. Either I kill myself or they’ll kill me. These are still the only options for a large number of people in Mexico’s LGBTQ+ community. The country is considered to be one of the worst worldwide for violence against queer people.
UEFAtrust.org

Hamilton calls on Hungarians to protect LGBTQ+ rights

Lewis Hamilton spoke out against Hungary's anti-LGBTQ+ legislation before the country's grand prix this weekend. July 29 (Reuters) - Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton spoke out against Hungary's anti-LGBTQ+ legislation ahead of the country's grand prix and urged voters to protect rights by rejecting it in a coming referendum.
SocietyBBC

LGBTQ people 'need to be part of' Wales' awareness push

“I felt weak, embarrassed, and I don’t deserve to be treated like that.”. This is how 26-year-old Callum Lea, from Cardiff, felt after being verbally and physically attacked because of his sexuality earlier this year. It affected him so much he said he would feel more comfortable walking down a...
UEFAAutosport Online

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters

If the past 18 months have taught us anything, it is that sports and social issues absolutely do mix. “Stick to sports” has been a retort wrongly aimed at those eager to use their platform to speak out about important matters that impact all of society. We saw this no...
Swimming & SurfingDaily Gate City

USA Olympian says 'swimming has a doping problem'

American backstroke star Ryan Murphy said that doping remains a huge problem in the sport and he wonders if all his competitors are clean. Murphy just returned home from the Tokyo Olympics where he won three medals. (. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
MLBWNCT

Japan rallies to push US baseball to the brink of elimination at Olympics

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Brandon Dickson, a 36-year-old nine seasons removed from the major leagues, was the first out of the bullpen and the first to stumble. Edwin Jackson, a 37-year-old released by five big league teams, was the last. Four of seven U.S. relievers combined to give up five...
Chicago, ILdepauliaonline.com

LGBTQ+ community reflects on rainbow capitalism a month after Pride celebrations

As the clock struck midnight, countless rainbow-themed storefronts, commercials and merchandise quickly faded away on July 1. Despite an entire month commemorating the struggles and pride of the LGBTQ+ community, discrimination and stereotyping continue at the hands of public officials and corporations. Many queer individuals are critical of corporations monetizing Pride month and queer aesthetics, otherwise known as rainbow capitalism.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy