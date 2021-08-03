Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Rainbow Olympics push Japan on LGBTQ rights

iosconews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020 Summer Olympic Games have marked a historic number of publicly out gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and nonbinary athletes in Tokyo. (Aug. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f0e635ea6ed6444aa0f516fdfb0d181e.

www.iosconews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Lgbtq Rights#Lgbtq#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Theater & Dancewcn247.com

Thousands march and dance for LGBTQ rights at Berlin parade

BERLIN (AP) — Some 35,000 revelers have demonstrated for LGBTQ rights at Berlin’s annual Christopher Street Day celebration. Berlin’s senator for culture Klaus Lederer called for the German capital to be made a “queer-freedom zone” in response to deteriorating safety for gays and lesbians in Poland and Hungary. He said the situation in both of those countries “sends shivers down my back.” Organizers and police were expecting about half the turnout amid strict hygiene measures to combat the risk of new coronavirus infections. But there was no parade last year due to the pandemic and many people took advantage of the warm sunny weather to take part in the last major gathering for Berlin’s Pride month.
SoccerPosted by
The Hill

Olympics have already smashed LGBTQ+ record

LGBTQ+ representation in sports is growing as athletes fight back against discrimination and stigma. More than 160 openly LGBTQ+ athletes are competing during the Tokyo Olympics, smashing a global record. A new analysis found at least 27 different countries will be represented by at least one publicly LGBTQ+ athlete in...
Worldinvesting.com

With more LGBTQ athletes than ever, Games put focus on Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - More than 160 openly lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer athletes are due to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, making this year's Games the most inclusive ever. That has put a focus on host nation Japan, which activists say is out of step with much of...
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: For LGBTQ+ rights to be a reality in Mexico, it is crucial to fight phobias

Cornejo Manzo is a trans political strategist and former public official. She lives in Tijuana. Either I kill myself or they’ll kill me. These are still the only options for a large number of people in Mexico’s LGBTQ+ community. The country is considered to be one of the worst worldwide for violence against queer people.
SocietyBBC

LGBTQ people 'need to be part of' Wales' awareness push

“I felt weak, embarrassed, and I don’t deserve to be treated like that.”. This is how 26-year-old Callum Lea, from Cardiff, felt after being verbally and physically attacked because of his sexuality earlier this year. It affected him so much he said he would feel more comfortable walking down a...
Societyvegasnews.com

LGBTQ+ Players to Follow for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The long-anticipated 2021 Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off on July 23 and will last until August 8. But, it seems like this particular year will go down in history and not just because spectators are not allowed to watch the games. More than 160 LGBTQ+ players are participating in the 2021 Olympics, making this year’s Games the most inclusive ever.
Sportsiosconews.com

Belarus sprinter thanks Japan, Poland officials

A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals at home after criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games on Thursday thanked those who aided her journey to Poland. (Aug. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fff0f9e24b474766969629f387f7cd35.
Public Healthiosconews.com

Indonesia’s COVID spike overwhelms doctors

Indonesia has surpassed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, a grim milestone in a country struggling with its worst pandemic wave fueled by the delta variant. (Aug. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f5c8dbddf6ef4013a0e06d4c0a646f15.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Japan is joining the push to return to the moon

According to Space News, Japan has recently passed a space resources law similar to ones enacted by the United States, Luxembourg and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that would give Japanese companies permission to “prospect for, extract and use various space resources.” The new law is an indication that Japan intends to be part of the international return to the moon, led by NASA. Japan is a signatory of the Artemis Accords that seeks to spell out rules for cooperation in the exploration of space, particularly the lunar surface.
Swimming & SurfingDaily Gate City

USA Olympian says 'swimming has a doping problem'

American backstroke star Ryan Murphy said that doping remains a huge problem in the sport and he wonders if all his competitors are clean. Murphy just returned home from the Tokyo Olympics where he won three medals. (. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
MLBwfla.com

Japan rallies to push US baseball to the brink of elimination at Olympics

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Brandon Dickson, a 36-year-old nine seasons removed from the major leagues, was the first out of the bullpen and the first to stumble. Edwin Jackson, a 37-year-old released by five big league teams, was the last. Four of seven U.S. relievers combined to give up five...
AmericasDaily Gate City

Venezuelan media find ways to deliver the news

Two decades of governments that see the press as an enemy have pushed Venezuelan journalists to find alternative ways to keep citizens informed. These days, some journalists hop onto buses to read the news in a simulated TV newscast. (Aug. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
Chicago, ILdepauliaonline.com

LGBTQ+ community reflects on rainbow capitalism a month after Pride celebrations

As the clock struck midnight, countless rainbow-themed storefronts, commercials and merchandise quickly faded away on July 1. Despite an entire month commemorating the struggles and pride of the LGBTQ+ community, discrimination and stereotyping continue at the hands of public officials and corporations. Many queer individuals are critical of corporations monetizing Pride month and queer aesthetics, otherwise known as rainbow capitalism.
Presidential Electiontribuneledgernews.com

Biden announces LGBTQ activist as candidate for Swiss ambassador

Washington — US President Joe Biden has announced the nomination of Scott Miller to become the new ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Miller is an activist for gay rights and is co-chairman of the Gill Foundation, a leading funder of efforts to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) people in the US.

Comments / 0

Community Policy