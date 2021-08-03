Cancel
York, ME

Maine Turnpike Authority wants to hear from public on proposed toll increases

By WGME
WGME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK (WGME) -- The Maine Turnpike Authority wants to hear from you about the proposed toll increases. The rate hike is meant to offset losses caused by the pandemic. Under the current plan, rates at the York Toll Plaza would go up from $3 to $4 for a passenger car.

