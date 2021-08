One of the most poisonous plants known to man has quietly spread throughout the Buckeye State and has recently taken up residence here in central Ohio. Poison hemlock (Conium maculatum L.) has been on the rise for several years after first spreading throughout southern Ohio. The plant was imported to the United States as an ornamental in the late 1800s from Europe, West Asia and North Africa. Wild plants were relatively uncommon until about 30 years ago. Since that time, poison hemlock has elevated its profile from an uncommon oddity to a common threat throughout Ohio.