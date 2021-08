Electronic Arts have begun to release player ratings for the upcoming Madden 22 video game, which will be available to the public on August 17. It may come as a surprise - or it may not - but former Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts will own the highest overall player rating of any rookie in the game. Pitts was taken with the fourth pick of this year's NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, emerging as the first non-quarterback to be selected.