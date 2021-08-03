Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

With Cousins Out For COVID Protocol, QB Shortage Irks Zimmer

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Northland FAN 106.5
Northland FAN 106.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EAGAN, Minn. -- AP -- The Minnesota Vikings are facing a severe shortage of quarterbacks early in training camp. Kirk Cousins and two of his backups are sidelined under virus protocols. Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley have been placed on the NFL's reserve list for COVID-19. The trio was first held out of practice Saturday when only third-year player Jake Browning remained on the roster to run the offense. Cousins has declined to answer questions this summer about his vaccination status. The league protocols dictating his absence indicate he has not been vaccinated.

northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
465
Followers
2K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Minnesota Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings Rumors: Multiple players would quit before getting vaccinated

Some recent Minnesota Vikings rumors have to do with the team’s recent battle with the COVID-19 virus and how it could affect them in the future. Prior to last Saturday’s night practice, the Minnesota Vikings found out that 75 percent of their quarterback room would be unable to participate in the session due to rookie passer Kellen Mond testing positive for COVID-19.
NFLdefector.com

Kirk Cousins Sucks

If the proliferation of highly effective COVID-19 vaccines has done one thing for us, aside from providing life-saving protection against a deadly virus, it’s to reveal exactly what sorts of dickweeds have always been surrounding us in our daily lives. For example, before the vaccines existed, I always thought of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins as a corny, harmlessly dim guy who I would never want to hang out with, but who for the most part seemed decent enough. He was just a dude. But now, I know the truth: Kirk Cousins fucking sucks!
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Spun

Former Michigan Football Player Reportedly Dead At 36

Tragedy has reportedly struck the Michigan football family. According to reports, a former Wolverines football player has tragically passed away at the age of 36. The former Michigan defensive back reportedly passed away suddenly. Cincinnati.com confirmed the tragic news earlier this week. Northern Kentucky is mourning the loss of one...
NFLPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘I’ll Follow The Protocols Vigilantly’: Kirk Cousins Comes Off COVID List, Still Keeping Vaccination Decision ‘Private’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says his stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list was prompted by the small size of the team’s quarterback meeting room. The Vikings activated quarterback Cousins on Thursday, removing him from the COVID list. The move comes a day after head coach Mike Zimmer said that he expected Cousins to be at the team’s training camp in Eagan on Thursday. Also removed from the COVID-19 list Thursday was backup quarterback Nate Stanley. However, backup passer Kellen Mond remains on the list. He has reportedly tested positive for the virus. The three quarterbacks were placed on the team’s COVID-19...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Is Adrian Peterson on his way to a team in the NFC West?

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson could be a candidate to replace Cam Akers for the Los Angeles Rams. At 36-years-old and currently with no team to play for, the chances of former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson suiting up in the NFL again are probably as low as they’ve ever been.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces ‘Pretty Significant’ Alabama Injury

Alabama‘s defense should be loaded once again in 2021, though the Crimson Tide are currently dealing with a tough injury. Nick Saban announced on Sunday morning that five-star pass rusher LaBryan Ray is dealing with a “pretty significant” injury. Ray, the No. 28 overall recruit in the 2017 class, has...
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Vikings preseason game to be aired live nationally on NFL Network

The league announced that NFL Network would carry 23 live preseason games next month, highlighted by the live pro football debuts of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones — all in Week 1. The announcement makes it two chances...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings linebacker decides to retire from the NFL

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis is retiring from the NFL after a brief stint with the New York Giants. 2020 was an incredibly strange season for the Minnesota Vikings, especially for a team with Mike Zimmer as their head coach. Zimmer prides himself on having teams with elite defenses...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...

Comments / 0

Community Policy