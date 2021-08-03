With Cousins Out For COVID Protocol, QB Shortage Irks Zimmer
EAGAN, Minn. -- AP -- The Minnesota Vikings are facing a severe shortage of quarterbacks early in training camp. Kirk Cousins and two of his backups are sidelined under virus protocols. Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley have been placed on the NFL's reserve list for COVID-19. The trio was first held out of practice Saturday when only third-year player Jake Browning remained on the roster to run the offense. Cousins has declined to answer questions this summer about his vaccination status. The league protocols dictating his absence indicate he has not been vaccinated.northlandfan.com
