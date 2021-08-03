Texas cyclists visit Heflin during ride for cancer awareness
Aug. 3—HEFLIN — Sixteen University of Texas students with the Texas 4000 For Cancer team rode their bikes into Heflin Monday afternoon to bring awareness to cancer. The 70-day bike ride started on June 5 in Austin, the state capital, and will cover a 4,000-mile trek across the nation as students spread information about cancer. Tuesday was day 59, according to Morgan Martinez who got off her bike at the Heflin armory with some of her fellow cyclists after pedaling 117 miles.www.mdjonline.com
