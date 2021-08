Christian recaps his latest adventures – Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, Bar George, and “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” before recapping some of this week’s biggest stories – an update on the allegations of racism at Mynt and COVID cases are once again on the rise in South Carolina. Then it’s time to talk food & bev! Dashi has opened a “dessert camper” for the summer, Surf Bar has closed (but for how long?), the inaugural Holy Smokes BBQ Festival announces their impressive lineup, and Volvo Car Stadium gets a new name.