63rd Street Residence is a contemporary net zero house located in Longmont, Colorado, designed in 2018 by bldg.collective. Situated on a 40-acre property, the 63rd Street Ranch Residence is a Net Zero home with panoramic views of the Front Range, including the Flatirons and Longs Peak. The unique layout cantilevers from the sloping hillside, providing a backdrop for the patio, pool, and sweeping landscape. The interplay of the unique characteristics of the dynamic site with the home was paramount in this design; we oriented the home to interact with the natural grade of the ridgeline, so that it appears interdependent with the terrain.