British culture will suffer if we copy Macron’s bribery of the young
As a teenager in the late 2000s, armed with savings from my Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA), I took a trip to Madrid, where I saw Picasso’s Guernica at the Reina Sofía, Goya’s nightmares at the Museo Nacional del Prado, and the flowers of the Real Jardín Botánico. Back in London, one evening after school, I took a second trip – to Oxford Street, where I blew the remaining funds at New Look on a pair of white patent heels.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0