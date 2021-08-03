Thompson Savannah Makes Debut, Bringing a Contemporary Lifestyle Hotel to Eastern Wharf

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Thompson Savannah, the brand's first property in Georgia. Set along the banks of the Savannah River, Thompson Savannah, located at the junction of the city's Historic District and its newest neighborhood, Eastern Wharf, is a joint venture development by Regent Partners, Mariner Group and Cadre. Through thoughtful design that combines historic architectural details and contemporary flair, the hotel honors Savannah's vibrant history and celebrates the local community.