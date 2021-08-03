Cancel
NFL Preseason Starts This Thursday With Hall Of Fame Game

By Mike Soileau
 3 days ago
Football fans are you ready? The 2021 NFL preseason will get underway this Thursday night when the Hall of Fame game will be played in Canton, Ohio. The game will be between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers and it is set for a 7:00pm kick off. The game will be televised on FOX and will be played at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame stadium in Canton.

