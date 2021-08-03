Tina Lilly Discusses Georgia Council for the Arts

THE JACKSON COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL has a long reputation of supporting the arts in our community and we are seeking an Office Manager to come alongside our board and supporters to assist in carrying out the vision and mission of the arts council. The Office Manager position will be part-time with 15-20 hours a week with set office hours, hourly compensation will be based on applicants' experience. The Office Manager will be responsible for managing grants and financial records, working collaboratively with board members, working with community partners, representing the council at local, regional, and state events. The ideal candidate would be proficient in office management, have excellent time management skills along with the ability to multi-task and prioritize projects, excellent written and verbal communication skills, attention to detail and problem-solving skills and self-motivated. Interested individuals should send their resumes to Kelly Brown, Search Committee Chair no later than Friday, July 23 at brownkellyg@gmail.com. Detailed job description available upon request. 20-21e.