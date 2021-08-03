Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Tina Lilly Discusses Georgia Council for the Arts

savannahceo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTina Lilly, Executive Director of Georgia Council for the Arts, talks about their mission to create vibrant, thriving cities across Georgia through the arts. She also discusses the economic impact of arts in Georgia. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company,...

savannahceo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Monroe, GAMonroe Local News

On Stage receives $6,000 grant from Georgia Council for The Arts

ATLANTA – On Stage, Monroe’s Community Theater, was awarded a $6,000 grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2022. A total of 218 organizations were awarded 266 grants that...
Georgia Statecolumbiacountymag.com

Georgia Arts Grants

The Georgia Council for the Arts, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, has awarded 266 grants throughout the state that will provide more than $2 million in funding towards arts initiatives. Area recipients include Augusta Symphony, Augusta Mini Theatre, Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art, Greater Augusta Arts Council, Morris Museum of Art and The Jessye Norman School of the Arts.
Georgia Statesavannahceo.com

“The Memory Lab at Middle Georgia Regional Library” August 2021 Virtual Lunch and Learn

On Friday, August 13, noon-1:00 p.m., the Georgia Archives’ Lunch and Learn live event will be available to the public through Microsoft Teams. “The Memory Lab at Middle Georgia Regional Library” will be presented by Muriel M. Jackson, Genealogy Librarian and Archivist, Genealogical & Historical Room, Middle Georgia Regional Library (Washington Memorial Library) in Macon.
Georgia Statesavannahceo.com

Georgia Power Area Manager Misty Fernandez named Chair of the Latin American Association

Georgia Power Area Manager for North Fulton and North DeKalb Misty Fernandez has been named the Chair of the Latin American Association, the largest and oldest Hispanic serving organization in the state. She began her two-year term in July. In her role as chair, Fernandez is currently leading the largest fundraiser ever for the organization with the Latin Fever Ball this October.
Fishers, INreadthereporter.com

Fishers Arts Council awarded $4,290 grant from Indiana Arts Commission

The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded $4,290 to the Fishers Arts Council (FAC) through the Arts Project Support grant program. During its Quarterly Business Meeting on June 25, IAC approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. Over 590 applications were reviewed by 167 Hoosiers from around the state specializing in arts, community development, and finance.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming Arts Council launches strategic plan survey

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council has launched an online Google survey to gather public input for their next strategic plan. The survey can be accessed by visiting the Wyoming Arts Council website and visiting the Strategic Plan page. Every five years, the Arts Council completes a new strategic plan...
Ohio StateMarietta Times

Ohio Arts Council approves grants

Investment in Southeast Ohio continues as the Ohio Arts Council announced recent funding awards and Marietta City Council discusses investment of federal recovery funds. The Ohio Arts Council (OAC) board approved $18,479,247 in grants to support Ohio artists, arts and cultural organizations, students, educators, and public arts programming when it met on July 21 for its summer board meeting.
Bonita, LAKNOE TV8

Northeast Louisiana Arts Council creates Start With Art program

Sports Reporter Anna Jane Howell previews the 2021 Carroll football team. The Village of Bonita is fighting for federal money. Smaller local governments hoping to get their share. KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast. Updated: 8 hours ago. KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. New state-wide coffee trail to go...
Energy IndustryWSJM

Climate Council To Discuss Energy Intensive Industries

From the Associated Press — Energy intensive industries are expected to be discussed by a council advising the state on a climate plan. The Council on Climate Solutions is scheduled to gather Tuesday and meet once each month through December. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the council is working with the department and the Office of Climate and Energy on developing an effective and equitable strategy to achieve economywide carbon neutrality by 2050. Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed 14 Michigan residents to the council, which also includes representatives of several state departments. It will advise EGLE in forming Whitmer’s MI Healthy Climate Plan.
Politicssavannahceo.com

Lt. Governor Duncan Announces James Beal as Director of Policy

Today, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan announced that James Beal has joined his staff as Director of Policy. James will replace Macy McFall as she has taken on the role of Duncan’s Chief of Staff. “As we continue to recover from the past year’s unprecedented health and social challenges, my focus...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL

THE JACKSON COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL has a long reputation of supporting the arts in our community and we are seeking an Office Manager to come alongside our board and supporters to assist in carrying out the vision and mission of the arts council. The Office Manager position will be part-time with 15-20 hours a week with set office hours, hourly compensation will be based on applicants' experience. The Office Manager will be responsible for managing grants and financial records, working collaboratively with board members, working with community partners, representing the council at local, regional, and state events. The ideal candidate would be proficient in office management, have excellent time management skills along with the ability to multi-task and prioritize projects, excellent written and verbal communication skills, attention to detail and problem-solving skills and self-motivated. Interested individuals should send their resumes to Kelly Brown, Search Committee Chair no later than Friday, July 23 at brownkellyg@gmail.com. Detailed job description available upon request. 20-21e.
Shelby County, ALShelby Reporter

Arts Council fundraising luncheon is Aug. 21

The three women’s clubs of Columbiana are back to business after missing a year of events, and they want supporters of the Shelby County Arts Council to know that the annual fundraiser luncheon typically held early in the year, is on for Aug. 21 this year. These three outstanding women’s...
Douglas County, NVRecord-Courier

Arts Council receives $5,000 Smallwood grant

The Carson Valley Arts Council received a $5,000 grant from the Francis C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation. The grant will assist the nonprofit organization in its work operating the Copeland Cultural Arts Center and its arts programs. “We would like to personally thank Suzy Stockdale and the Smallwood Foundation...
Folkston, GAcharltoncountyherald.com

Folkston City Council discusses city projects

The Folkston City Council gathered for its regular monthly meeting Monday, July 19. For the month of June, the Folkston City Police Department investigated 36 incidents, nine accidents and received 1,376 calls. The department collected $16,085.00, with $10,916.97 going to the city. During the meeting, the council heard from City...
Hopkinsville, KYwkdzradio.com

Arts Council Brings Color To Downtown Hopkinsville

In an effort to expand the arts outside of four walls, the Pennyroyal Arts Council is literally painting the town, with the help of 11 teenagers. Arts Education Coordinator, Molly Campbell says the camp was an easy decision. Campbell adds aside from the priming and the letters, which Bowman painted...
Boca Raton, FLbocaratontribune.com

City Council discusses renovations and recertification ordinance

Yesterday, the Boca Raton City Council had an in-person workshop meeting to discuss the renovation of the Boca Raton History Museum and the building recertification ordinance. Yesterday’s meeting was unique– it was the first in-person meeting since the beginning of the pandemic. During this meeting, council members listened to a presentation from board members of the Boca Raton Historical Society.
Theater & DanceAugusta Free Press

Arts Council of the Valley names theater managing director

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Arts Council of the Valley has selected J.P. Gulla as its new managing director for Court Square Theater. Gulla will join ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden in preparing the facility, equipment, staff, and programming to reopen the theater, shuttered since July 1,...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming Arts Council accepting 2021 Governor's Arts Awards nominations

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Arts Awards. Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business or community may be nominated for a Governor’s Art Award. The deadline to submit a nomination is Oct. 6. Noted accomplishments should reflect substantial contributions that exemplify a long-term commitment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy