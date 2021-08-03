Cancel
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cora Bett Thomas Realty Announces the Hiring of Miles Robertson as Commercial Realtor

 4 days ago

Miles Robertson recently joined the Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Bay Street Realty Group Cora Bett Thomas Realty Commercial Division. In this role as a commercial agent, he will work as an intermediary between owners and tenants on rental properties. He will also oversee property transactions between buyers and sellers, and assist clients with business development and investment opportunities.

